What is Al Qaeda Indian Subcontinent? Is AQIS spreading its wings in Gujarat? Details here

International terrorist organization Al Qaeda seems to spread its wings in Gujarat, the state known for the 2002 Godhra riots, which ended with 1,044 killed, 223 missing, and 2,500 injured. Of the people killed, 790 were Muslims and 254 Hindus. Gujarat’s Anti-Terror Squad claimed Wednesday to arrest four terrorists allegedly linked to Al Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS). After the infamous Gujarat riots, the state with a Muslim population of 9.67% has remained peaceful with no major communal riots or escalated tensions. How and why has AQIS been able to make its inroads in Gujarat, which has been under the BJP rule since March 14, 1998, when Keshubhai Patel became the first BJP Chief Minister of the state?

What is AQIS?

The AQIS was established on September 3, 2014, and the Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri declared that its objective was to fight the governments of India, Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. However, it soon made its intention clear that the outfit would tolerate Pakistan and use it as a "doorstep" to expand its war against India. It also announced its intention of attacking the US interests in the Indian subcontinent. The United Nations, the US, Canada, India, and Pakistan have declared it a terrorist organisation.

AQIS fails to make inroads in India

Despite the tall claims of Ayman al-Zawahiri, the Indian subcontinent branch of Al Qaeda failed to make any inroads into India. Though some people were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir for helping the AQIS, there is proof that the outfit has a considerable presence in the country. Some defence experts believe that Al Qaeda has links with some local terror outfits in Jammu and Kashmir, but they are not significant, as they have failed to make their presence felt so far.

What did PM Narendra Modi say about Al Qaeda?

It is important to note that Prime Minister Narendra Modi told CNN journalist Fareed Zakaria that Indian Muslims would not be allied with Al Qaeda because of their patriotism, modernity, and literacy'. However, the AQIS threatened suicide attacks in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, and Delhi to "fight for the dignity of our Prophet" in June 2022. This was the time when some BJP leaders made objectionable comments on the Prophet of Islam.