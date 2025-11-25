What fuels crisis between Pakistan and Afghanistan? Durand Line, TTP attacks, India, Russia or ...

A suicide attack on Peshawar’s FC Headquarters killed six, intensifying Pakistan–Afghanistan tensions amid border clashes, TTP accusations and the long-standing Durand Line dispute.

In the latest development that may further escalate tension in South Asia, three suspected militants and three security men of Pakistan's Federal Constabulary were killed when the FC Headquarters in Saddar area of Peshawar came under a suicide attack on Monday. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far; however, President Asif Ali Zardari claimed that foreign-based "Fitna-al-Khawarij" cannot weaken Pakistan’s unity, resilience, or resolve. He hinted at the involvement of Afghanistan-based Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The attack and the reaction were not the first of their kind; it may not be the last. However, it reflects the simmering tension between the two neighbouring countries, united by religion and ethnicity, divided by the Durand Line.

Pakistan-Afghanistan War

The latest round of tensions began on October 9, 2025, when the Pakistan Air Force targeted the so-called TTP hideouts in the southeastern province of Paktika. The troops of the two neighbrouring countries fired at each other at many places along the 2,600 km long international border of the Durand Line. Pakistan's state-run radio confirmed that fighting had taken place at Angoor Adda, Bajaur, Kurram, Dir and Chitral in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and Bahram Chah in Balochistan. More than 200 Afghan soldiers and more than 100 militants were killed in the attack, as claimed by Pakistan Army spokesman Lt. Gen. Ahmad Sharif.

(Clashes erupt at Pakistan-Afghanistan border)

TTP attacks in Pakistan

The situation escalated, and Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif demanded that Kabul to hand over TTP members or take steps to stop them from carrying out attacks inside Pakistan. The two sides held talks in Turkey and agreed to a temporary ceasefire. These talks were followed by talks in Qatar, but the two sides failed to reach a deal.

India-Afghanistan Relations

Analysts believe the attacks by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is just one of the many reasons. Another reason is that the Taliban wants to assert itself and show that it is an independent authority, not under the control of Pakistan. It aims to establish itself at a time when it is emerging from isolation. On the other hand, Pakistan is upset over the development for the same reason, as it has always seen itself as a master of the neighboring country, which is just an extension of its hegemony and control.

(Pakistan asks Afghanistan to stop the TTP from carrying out attacks.)

The experts also believe that Islamabad is upset over the fact that Kabul is inching towards its rival, India, and Russia, which has lost control over the rugged country. Adding insult to the injury, Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Muttaqi not only visited India, but he also slammed the Pahalgam terror attack. He went to the extent of supporting India on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. This incident has angered Islamabad so much that it summoned the Afghan diplomat and handed him a protest letter.

Russian Roulette?

Analysts believe Pakistan is also upset over the fact that countries like India, China, the US, and Russia are wooing the Taliban, a diplomatic pariah till recently. Islamabad wants full control over the Taliban, which it has funded, armed, trained, and given shelter at a time when it was under the US attack. How can it assert itself as an independent authority?

(Durand Line divides Pakistan and Afghanistan.)

Durand Line

However, the biggest problem between the two Islamic countries is the Durand Line. Afghanistan rejects the 2,640-kilometer border between Afghanistan and Pakistan, established in 1893 by Sir Mortimer Durand of the British Indian government and Amir Abdur Rahman Khan of Afghanistan. However, the Durand Line cuts through the Pashtun homelands, and a bigger part of the Pashtun-speaking area lies in Pakistan. This division of the Pashtun people and communities has made it a source of long-standing tension between the two countries. This is the most important and original cause of conflict.