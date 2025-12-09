FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IndiGo CEO issues BIG statement amid mass flight cancellations: 'Your airline is...'

What did Muhammad Ali Jinnah really say about 'Vande Mataram'?: Forgotten arguments behind 1937 controversy

Kartik Aaryan ADMITS he 'wasn't keen' to do Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 for THIS reason: 'When the film first came to me it was...'

Amit Shah lashes out on Congress for reducing Vande Mataram, ‘that appeasement led to...’

Who is Bhavitha Mandava? Hyderabad girl, who was scouted by model agency at..., later became first Indian model to open for Chanel show in New York

Was Prabhas affected by massive 7.6 earthquake in Japan? The Raja Saab director Maruthi shares update: 'Darling is...'

Ahead of Prabhas’ The Raja Saab, Boman Irani says he is ‘exhausted’, viral post alarms fans as actor hints at…

Gautam Adani's BIG announcement, to invest over USD 75 billion in this sector in 5 years

Avatar Fire and Ash: The connect of Indian audience with James Cameron's vision

This reality show will REPLACE Bigg Boss 19, brings 50 people together in grand mahal, has no rules, is based on..., name is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
What did Muhammad Ali Jinnah really say about 'Vande Mataram'?: Forgotten arguments behind 1937 controversy

What did Jinnah really say about 'Vande Mataram'?:Forgotten arguments behind row

Kartik Aaryan ADMITS he 'wasn't keen' to do Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 for THIS reason: 'When the film first came to me it was...'

Kartik Aaryan ADMITS he 'wasn't keen' to do Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 for THIS reason

Amit Shah lashes out on Congress for reducing Vande Mataram, ‘that appeasement led to...’

Amit Shah lashes out on Congress for reducing Vande Mataram, ‘that appeasement l

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s viral Fa9la song

Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s Fa9la

Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopped by Uri attack then…, is married to…

Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopp

In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's impressive net worth of Rs 167 crore despite limited films, check his luxurious homes, investments

In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's net worth of Rs 167 cr

HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

What did Muhammad Ali Jinnah really say about 'Vande Mataram'?: Forgotten arguments behind 1937 controversy

Muhammad Ali Jinnah opposed 'Vande Mataram', calling its later stanzas “idolatrous” and anti-Islamic. He accused Congress of imposing Hindu culture and warned it would alienate Muslims.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Dec 09, 2025, 04:57 PM IST

What did Muhammad Ali Jinnah really say about 'Vande Mataram'?: Forgotten arguments behind 1937 controversy
Muslim League leader Muhammad Ali Jinnah opposed 'Vande Mataram.' (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Muslim League leader Muhammad Ali Jinnah opposed Bankim Chandra Chatterjee's 'Vande Mataram' for communal reasons and said that it was against the basic tenets of Islam. He explained that, as it was the worship of a Hindu goddess, it is idolatry, and so no Muslim can sing the song. He opposed the song because the later stanzas invoke the goddess Durga and other Hindu deities. He said that these stanzas were “idolatrous in character,” “contrary to the principles of Islam,” and “repugnant to the religious beliefs of Muslims.” 

Vande Mataram Controversy

The man, who himself did not practice Islam for a big part of his life, argued that Muslims cannot be asked to sing a song that involves bowing before or worshipping a deity other than Allah. He also said that Vande Mataram "equated India with a Hindu goddess," "used Hindu religious imagery," and therefore "excluded Muslims from national identity." 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused the Congress and Jawaharlal Nehru of appeasing Jinnah and the Muslim League. On the contrary, Jinnah accused the Congress of “forcing Hindu culture and symbols upon the nation,”, “ignoring Muslim sentiment,” and “using state authority to impose Vande Mataram in schools and offices.” He went to the extent of calling it an attempt to define nationalism in Hindu terms, which might leave Muslims culturally subordinate.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah on 'Vande Mataram'

Muhammad Ali Jinnah strongly demanded that the Muslim children should not be forced in schools to sing 'Vande Mataram'. He also claimed that the Congress governments were using administrative power to make the song part of civic life. He warned that forcing it amounted to “humiliating Muslim boys and girls for their faith.” The Muslim League leader also argued that a national song must unite, not coerce.

Jinnah opposes 'Ananda Math'

Opposing Bankim Chandra Chatterjee's novel 'Ananda Math,' from which the song was taken, Muhammad Ali Jinnah said that it depicted Muslims as villains and Hindu ascetics as national saviors. He also argued that the song cannot be separated from the “historical and communal background” of the book. He said that the origin of the song made it inherently divisive for Muslims. In a resolution passed on Vande Mataram, the Muslim League said that only the first two stanzas could be accepted, as they praise the motherland without invoking goddess imagery. He demanded that the rest must be discarded from public or official use.

Muslim League resolution on 'Vande Mataram'

Muhammad Ali Jinnah also said that 'Vande Mataram' is the proof of Congress's majoritarianism. Hitting out at the Congress, he said that the party could not rise above Hindu cultural nationalism and the Muslims would permanently remain a cultural minority under its rule. This strengthened his political shift toward the Two-Nation Theory, and later he demanded a separate political identity and ultimately a separate state for the Muslims.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
What did Muhammad Ali Jinnah really say about 'Vande Mataram'?: Forgotten arguments behind 1937 controversy
What did Jinnah really say about 'Vande Mataram'?:Forgotten arguments behind row
Kartik Aaryan ADMITS he 'wasn't keen' to do Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 for THIS reason: 'When the film first came to me it was...'
Kartik Aaryan ADMITS he 'wasn't keen' to do Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 for THIS reason
Amit Shah lashes out on Congress for reducing Vande Mataram, ‘that appeasement led to...’
Amit Shah lashes out on Congress for reducing Vande Mataram, ‘that appeasement l
Who is Bhavitha Mandava? Hyderabad girl, who was scouted by model agency at..., later became first Indian model to open for Chanel show in New York
Who is Bhavitha Mandava? Hyderabad girl, who was scouted by model agency...
Was Prabhas affected by massive 7.6 earthquake in Japan? The Raja Saab director Maruthi shares update: 'Darling is...'
Was Prabhas affected by massive 7.6 earthquake in Japan?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s viral Fa9la song
Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s Fa9la
Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopped by Uri attack then…, is married to…
Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopp
In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's impressive net worth of Rs 167 crore despite limited films, check his luxurious homes, investments
In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's net worth of Rs 167 cr
In pics: As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate their wedding anniversary, here’s a peek at their most special moments
In pics: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding anniversary
Akshaye Khanna beats Rishab Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar to become highest-grossing actor of 2025, just two films have earned Rs…
Akshaye Khanna beats Rishab Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement