What did Muhammad Ali Jinnah really say about 'Vande Mataram'?: Forgotten arguments behind 1937 controversy

Muslim League leader Muhammad Ali Jinnah opposed Bankim Chandra Chatterjee's 'Vande Mataram' for communal reasons and said that it was against the basic tenets of Islam. He explained that, as it was the worship of a Hindu goddess, it is idolatry, and so no Muslim can sing the song. He opposed the song because the later stanzas invoke the goddess Durga and other Hindu deities. He said that these stanzas were “idolatrous in character,” “contrary to the principles of Islam,” and “repugnant to the religious beliefs of Muslims.”

Vande Mataram Controversy

The man, who himself did not practice Islam for a big part of his life, argued that Muslims cannot be asked to sing a song that involves bowing before or worshipping a deity other than Allah. He also said that Vande Mataram "equated India with a Hindu goddess," "used Hindu religious imagery," and therefore "excluded Muslims from national identity."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused the Congress and Jawaharlal Nehru of appeasing Jinnah and the Muslim League. On the contrary, Jinnah accused the Congress of “forcing Hindu culture and symbols upon the nation,”, “ignoring Muslim sentiment,” and “using state authority to impose Vande Mataram in schools and offices.” He went to the extent of calling it an attempt to define nationalism in Hindu terms, which might leave Muslims culturally subordinate.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah on 'Vande Mataram'

Muhammad Ali Jinnah strongly demanded that the Muslim children should not be forced in schools to sing 'Vande Mataram'. He also claimed that the Congress governments were using administrative power to make the song part of civic life. He warned that forcing it amounted to “humiliating Muslim boys and girls for their faith.” The Muslim League leader also argued that a national song must unite, not coerce.

Jinnah opposes 'Ananda Math'

Opposing Bankim Chandra Chatterjee's novel 'Ananda Math,' from which the song was taken, Muhammad Ali Jinnah said that it depicted Muslims as villains and Hindu ascetics as national saviors. He also argued that the song cannot be separated from the “historical and communal background” of the book. He said that the origin of the song made it inherently divisive for Muslims. In a resolution passed on Vande Mataram, the Muslim League said that only the first two stanzas could be accepted, as they praise the motherland without invoking goddess imagery. He demanded that the rest must be discarded from public or official use.

Muslim League resolution on 'Vande Mataram'

Muhammad Ali Jinnah also said that 'Vande Mataram' is the proof of Congress's majoritarianism. Hitting out at the Congress, he said that the party could not rise above Hindu cultural nationalism and the Muslims would permanently remain a cultural minority under its rule. This strengthened his political shift toward the Two-Nation Theory, and later he demanded a separate political identity and ultimately a separate state for the Muslims.