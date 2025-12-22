What Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, its people expect from India?

As Bangladesh enters an interim phase, its government and people seek a reset with India focused on non-interference, respect and fairness.

At a time when Bangladesh stands at a crossroads of history, and it is going through the most crucial phase since 1971, its relations with India have hit rock bottom. About 30 lakh people died and three lakhs women were allegedly raped by the Pakistani troops during the War of Liberation, which it won with the help of India. More than one thousand soldiers of the Indian Army were killed, and about one crore refugees took shelter in India during the bloody war. With this background, it is shocking to see that the anti-India sentiments are so high that politicians are competing with each other in attacking New Delhi. They vow to "liberate" seven sisters and dismember India. Chief Advisor to the Bangladesh Interim Government, Muhammad Yunus, is not an exception. He warned the seven sisters of its landlocked position and claimed that Dhaka is the "guardian of the sea" in the area.

What went wrong in the India-Bangladesh relations with the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on August 5, 2024? Political analysts believe the interim government and the people in general do not want a rupture of ties; they want a recalibration of the bilateral relations instead. The present ruling dispensation, as well as the opposition parties, wants India to stay away from the internal affairs of Bangladesh. They want India not only to adopt a neutral approach but also to look like it is doing so.

Behind the anti-India sentiments are the narrative and the perception that New Delhi invested heavily in Sheikh Hasina and her party, the Awami League. India is held responsible for the allegedly high-handed approach, undemocratic practices, and corruption of Sheikh Hasina and her cohorts. Now the interim government wants India not to favour any particular political party, recognize the transition arrangement, and respect the election results. It may be added that New Delhi has reached out to the main opposition, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party. PM Modi expressed concerns at the deteriorating health of the BNP chief and former Prime Minister Begum Khalida Zia.

India recognized the interim government weeks after it had assumed office. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited Dhaka and held bilateral talks with his counterpart as well as Muhammad Yunus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the chief advisor in the Thai capital of Bangkok on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC summit in April. Though it has held talks with senior leaders, the interim government wants it to start talks encompassing all issues with special emphasis on bilateral trade, border management, and the functioning of land ports. The "wait and watch" policy of India has become a major irritant in the bilateral ties. Analysts believe New Delhi is sitting on the fence because the situation is fluid in the neighboring country, and it will be premature to normalize relations with Dhaka at present.

Bilateral trade is the main stumbling block in India-Bangladesh relations. A narrative has been set that New Delhi enjoys an advantageous position with skewed trade relations that harm Bangladesh instead of benefitting it. With a total bilateral trade of $14 billion, Bangladesh suffered a trade deficit if $10 billion in the financial year 2023-24. The trade gap is mainly due to Indian exports of fuel, cotton, and machinery parts. Though it has narrowed down a little bit compared to that in FY 2022-23, Dhaka wants more access to the Indian market. It wants more favours and access to the readymade garments market, though India too exports garments, and the two countries compete in the markets of the EU and the US.

The Muhammad Yunus government is also angry at the power purchase deal signed by the Sheikh Hasina government with Adani Power. The 2017 agreement for Adani's 1,600 MW Godda coal plant to supply 100% of its power to Bangladesh's BPDB for 25 years is under strict scrutiny. The new dispensation has raised the issue of the alleged disproportionate tariffs. This issue has also raised concerns in India. The tariff issue has helped to set the anti-India narrative on the false premise that bilateral economic ties help India and not Bangladesh, despite it being a smaller and weaker economy.

Dhaka is also upset with India's criticism of its dismal record of human rights and treatment of minorities, particularly Hindus. It has repeatedly been said that the interim government has taken all possible steps to protect Hindus, and those attacking them have been dealt with according to the law of the land. Bangladesh wants India not to be selective and judgmental on the issue and to take care of its own minorities instead. However, it cannot deny the fact that 220 Hindus were killed in the first 13 months of the Muhammad Yunus-led dispensation. The analysts believe, after the general elections are over and India reaches out to the new government with concessions and recognition, the bilateral relations may be back on track.