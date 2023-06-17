Search icon
What are superfoods? All you need to know

Superfoods are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 03:58 PM IST

Picture: Pexels

The term "superfood" refers to the foods which have the most nutritious value for the fewest calories. They are loaded with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. Superfoods are nutrient-dense foods that are high in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that are good for one's health. They are often plant-based, however, some are also dairy and fish-based. 

According to the American Heart Association, "superfood" is not a term that is accepted by science, and there are no established standards to define what constitutes a superfood. However, compared to other less nutrient-dense foods, some foods, such as blueberries, salmon, kale, and acai, are particularly useful in terms of nutrition.  

5 Popular superfoods

Blueberries are one of the popular superfoods as they are rich in vitamins, soluble fiber, and phytochemicals.
Free radicals, which have strong associations with the following health issues, are reduced or eliminated by antioxidant molecules.

heart disease
cancer
arthritis
stroke
respiratory diseases
immune deficiency

Soybeans: Soya beans are also one of the superfoods as it has various health benefits. Isoflavones are a kind of phytochemical that is abundant in soybeans. Phytochemicals are substances that are produced by plants naturally. In addition to reducing menopausal symptoms, soy isoflavones may also prevent bone loss and boost bone mineral density throughout menopause.

Kale: Another superfood that also has various health benefits. People identify it as Swiss chard, collards, spinach, and cabbage. These foods are rich in vitamins A, C, E, and K, and many B vitamins. 

Beans & whole grains: Whole grains and beans are on the list of superfoods. Beans are a good source of low-fat protein, insoluble fibre that lowers cholesterol, soluble fibre that prolongs feelings of fullness, and a lot of vitamins and trace minerals, including manganese, that is virtually absent from the usual American diet.

Nuts and seeds: High quantities of beneficial fats and minerals can be found in nuts and seeds. Although they are frequently included on superfood lists, their high calorie content is a drawback.

Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos
These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows
Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy, Raghu Ram, Rajiv Laxman attend Gauhar Khan-Zaid Darbar's baby shower
Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony
First-image
Stones pelted, cops injured as mob protests anti-encroachment drive in Gujarat's Junagadh
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
