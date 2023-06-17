What are superfoods? All you need to know

Picture: Pexels

The term "superfood" refers to the foods which have the most nutritious value for the fewest calories. They are loaded with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. Superfoods are nutrient-dense foods that are high in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that are good for one's health. They are often plant-based, however, some are also dairy and fish-based.

According to the American Heart Association, "superfood" is not a term that is accepted by science, and there are no established standards to define what constitutes a superfood. However, compared to other less nutrient-dense foods, some foods, such as blueberries, salmon, kale, and acai, are particularly useful in terms of nutrition.

5 Popular superfoods

Blueberries are one of the popular superfoods as they are rich in vitamins, soluble fiber, and phytochemicals.

Free radicals, which have strong associations with the following health issues, are reduced or eliminated by antioxidant molecules.

heart disease

cancer

arthritis

stroke

respiratory diseases

immune deficiency

Soybeans: Soya beans are also one of the superfoods as it has various health benefits. Isoflavones are a kind of phytochemical that is abundant in soybeans. Phytochemicals are substances that are produced by plants naturally. In addition to reducing menopausal symptoms, soy isoflavones may also prevent bone loss and boost bone mineral density throughout menopause.

Kale: Another superfood that also has various health benefits. People identify it as Swiss chard, collards, spinach, and cabbage. These foods are rich in vitamins A, C, E, and K, and many B vitamins.

Beans & whole grains: Whole grains and beans are on the list of superfoods. Beans are a good source of low-fat protein, insoluble fibre that lowers cholesterol, soluble fibre that prolongs feelings of fullness, and a lot of vitamins and trace minerals, including manganese, that is virtually absent from the usual American diet.

Nuts and seeds: High quantities of beneficial fats and minerals can be found in nuts and seeds. Although they are frequently included on superfood lists, their high calorie content is a drawback.