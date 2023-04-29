Explainer: What are night vision goggles used by IAF to rescue Indians from Sudan? (Photo: ANI)

India recently launched 'Operation Kaveri' to bring back its stranded Indians from Sudan. The African country has been witnessing fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group.

Meanwhile, on the intervening night of April 27 and 28, the Indian Air Force (IAF) rescued 121 people from a small airstrip at Wadi Sayyidna which is about 40 km north of the Sudanese capital Khartoum. The IAF carried out the operation with a C-130J heavy-lift aircraft. The airstrip at Wadi Sayyidna had no navigational aid or fuel and no landing lights which are required to guide an aircraft landing at night.

Amid no lighting, the pilots of the aircraft carried out the landing using Night Vision Goggles (NVG). Not just that, the take-off from the unlit runway was also carried out using NVG. But what are NVGs?

A night-vision goggle (NVG) is an optoelectronic device. It allows visualization of images in low levels of light, improving the user's night vision. NVG improves ambient visible light and converts near-infrared light into visible light, which a user can see.

The NVD usually produces monochrome green images. The colour is considered to be the easiest to look at for prolonged periods in the dark. The device usually consists of an image intensifier tube, a protective housing, and some type of mounting system. The device collects all the available light and amplifies it so that users can easily see in the dark.

