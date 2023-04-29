Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeExplainer
topStoriesenglish

Explainer: What are night vision goggles used by IAF to rescue Indians from Sudan?

Amid violence in Sudan, India has launched 'Operation Kaveri' to bring back its stranded Indians from the country.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 10:25 AM IST

Explainer: What are night vision goggles used by IAF to rescue Indians from Sudan?
Explainer: What are night vision goggles used by IAF to rescue Indians from Sudan? (Photo: ANI)

India recently launched 'Operation Kaveri' to bring back its stranded Indians from Sudan. The African country has been witnessing fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group.

Meanwhile, on the intervening night of April 27 and 28, the Indian Air Force (IAF) rescued 121 people from a small airstrip at Wadi Sayyidna which is about 40 km north of the Sudanese capital Khartoum. The IAF carried out the operation with a C-130J heavy-lift aircraft. The airstrip at Wadi Sayyidna had no navigational aid or fuel and no landing lights which are required to guide an aircraft landing at night. 

Amid no lighting, the pilots of the aircraft carried out the landing using Night Vision Goggles (NVG). Not just that, the take-off from the unlit runway was also carried out using NVG. But what are NVGs?

A night-vision goggle (NVG) is an optoelectronic device. It allows visualization of images in low levels of light, improving the user's night vision. NVG improves ambient visible light and converts near-infrared light into visible light, which a user can see.

The NVD usually produces monochrome green images. The colour is considered to be the easiest to look at for prolonged periods in the dark. The device usually consists of an image intensifier tube, a protective housing, and some type of mounting system. The device collects all the available light and amplifies it so that users can easily see in the dark.

READ | Delhi: 12-year-old boy beaten to death in school; had seen classmates smoking cigarettes

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, MM Keeravani, others attend Ram Charan's star-studded birthday bash
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Khawaja, Kuhnemann give Australia the edge after India crumble to spin on Day 1 - In Pics
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Shanaya Kapoor raise style quotient at Jio Studios' event
Neha Narkhede: Indian-origin, self-made entrepreneur with whopping net worth of Rs 4,700 crore
Step inside India cricketer Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech's luxurious Rs 64 crore apartment
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Group of students clash at private university in Greater Noida, viral video
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.