What are GI tags, to be awarded to Bihar’s ‘khurma, tilkut, balu shahi’? Significance, benefits explained

Representational Image

After preliminary inspections, the competent authority has approved applications for the Geographical Indicator (GI) tag for the well-known Bihar delicacies "khurma," "tilkut," and "balu shahi," an official said on Saturday, after crucial scrutiny and examinations.

The GI register has also approved similar petitions for the well-known "chiniya" banana type from Hajipur, the well-known "bawan buti" sari from Nalanda, and the "Pattharkatti stone craft" from Gaya, he added.

What is a GI tag? How is it beneficial?

A GI tag identifies a product as originating from a particular region. According to the reports, adding a GI tag to these treats and goods will increase the income of the farmers, manufacturers, and artisans who work on them.

Who issues GI tags in India?

GI tags are issued as per the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, of 1999. This tag is issued by the Geographical Indication Registry under the Department of Industry Promotion and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Recently, the well-known "marcha rice" of Bihar, which is renowned for its aromatic flavour, received the GI designation.

According to reports, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development helped producers' associations submit GI tag applications for these well-known Bihar products and delicacies.

"Applications seeking GI tag for Bhojpur's Udwantnagar 'khurma', Gaya's 'tilkut', 'balu shahi' of Sitamarhi, Hajipur's famous 'chiniya' banana, Nalanda's popular 'bawan buti' sari and Gaya's 'Pattharkatti stone craft' have been accepted by the GI registry after crucial scrutiny and examination.”

"These developments are very positive and encouraging. We are hopeful that all these will soon get the geographical indication tags," the official said. ," NABARD-Bihar chief general manager Sunil Kumar told PTI on Saturday.