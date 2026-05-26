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What are Abraham Accords? Why did Pakistan reject US pressure to sign it? How it impact India?

Pakistan has refused to US pressure to join the Abraham Accords, with Defence Minister Khwaja Muhammad Asif asserting that the agreement conflicts with Islamabad's 'fundamental ideologies'. 

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : May 26, 2026, 12:40 PM IST

What are Abraham Accords? Why did Pakistan reject US pressure to sign it? How it impact India?
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Pakistan has refused to US pressure to join the Abraham Accords, with Defence Minister Khwaja Muhammad Asif asserting that the agreement conflicts with Islamabad's 'fundamental ideologies'. 

Pakistan snubs Trump's Abraham Accords

"Personally, I don't think we should join any such accord that clashes with our fundamental ideologies," Asif said during the interview with Pakistani broadcaster Samaa TV. Questioning the credibility of engagement with Israel, he added, "How will you sit down with those people whose word cannot be trusted even for a single day?" The defence minister said that their nation has a very clear stance that "this is not acceptable to us."

Asif further highlighted Pakistan’s passport policy to underscore its non-recognition of Israel, stating that Pakistan is the only country whose passports bear an endorsement declaring them invalid for travel to Israel. The statement comes when US President Donald Trump pushed for several Muslim and Arab nations to join the Abraham Accords as part of a broader regional settlement tied to the potential deal with Tehran, while noting that the negotiations with the Islamic Republic were "proceeding nicely."

In a very lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump said the proposed arrangement could become a "Historic Event" for the Middle East and called on countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkiye, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain to simultaneously sign onto the Abraham Accords. "Negotiations with the Islamic Republic of Iran are proceeding nicely! It will only be a Great Deal for all or no Deal at all," Trump wrote, warning that failure to reach an agreement could mean "Back to the Battlefront and shooting, but bigger and stronger than ever before."

Will it impact India?

Pakistan's decision not to sign the Abraham Accords with Tel Aviv has come at a time when bonhomie between Israel and India is increasing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Knesset in February and promised to stand by the Jewish state. He received flak for this as Benjamin Netanyahu ordered to attack Iran within days. India has also forged security relations with Israel. Adani Defence and Aerospace launched a joint venture with Elbit Systems in 2018 to manufacture unmanned aerial vehicles. On the other hand, Pakistan has turned down Tel Aviv's overture to sign the deal.

What are the Abraham Accords?

The Abraham Accords are a series of US-brokered agreements from 2020 aimed at normalising ties between Israel and Arab states. The first deals were signed at the White House between Israel, the UAE, and Bahrain, led by Jared Kushner under the Trump administration. Morocco and Sudan joined in 2020-2021, and Kazakhstan later. Before this, only Egypt and Jordan recognised Israel, as most Arab states refused until a Palestinian state was created.

The Accords enabled direct diplomacy, trade, tourism, and security cooperation. Israel-UAE ties grew especially strong, with direct flights, defence cooperation, a free trade agreement, and bilateral trade topping $US4 billion in 2023. However, Palestinian leaders condemned the deals for abandoning their cause, and the Accords sparked protests in Pakistan and criticism from Iran. Since Hamas’s Oct 7, 2023, attack and the Gaza war, which has killed over 1,200 Israelis and over 60,000 Palestinians per local authorities, public anger across the Arab world has strained the agreements, though they remain in place.

(with ANI inputs)

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