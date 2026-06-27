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West Bengal UCC Plan: Why Suvendu Adhikari Govt's 'Love Jihad', conversion law promise sparks debate

West Bengal’s Suvendu Adhikari-led BJP government is likely to introduce a Uniform Civil Code and new anti-conversion laws. What could the proposed UCC framework mean for interfaith marriage, citizenship and border security debates? Explained here.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Jun 27, 2026, 06:39 PM IST

West Bengal UCC Plan: Why Suvendu Adhikari Govt's 'Love Jihad', conversion law promise sparks debate
Suvendu Adhikari, CM, West Bengal. (Image: Facebook/Suvendu Adhikari)
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    How many incidents of "land jihad" and "love jihad" have taken place in the last five years in the state of West Bengal, which has a 29% Muslim population? How sensitive is the issue in the state that has the country's border spanning 2,545km with Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal? What will the newly elected BJP government do in the state to fulfil its poll promise? Within days of winning the election and forming the government, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari made his intentions clear by declaring that his government would introduce the Universal Civic Code (UCC) and bring legislation to stop religious conversion, "love jihad" and "land jihad". He also announced that special focus will be on the border management, aliens will be identified, arrested and deported.  

    West Bengal UCC

    Addressing a programme at Rabindra Sadan to mark the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram', Suvendu Adhikari said, "Give us some time. A strict law against religious conversion and a Uniform Civil Code will be introduced in West Bengal." He claimed that infiltration through the state's international border is the main reason behind religious conversion, 'love jihad' and "land jihad" that has brought demographic changes. However, he did not give any evidence. The chief minister failed to hide his communal agenda and said that the Hindu refugees covered under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), who had come to India after facing religious persecution, were "not infiltrators". He promised to grant them citizenship under the law.

    Suvendu Adhikari UCC announcement

    The BJP is most likely to bring legislation to implement the UCC with the intention of scoring a political point and showing its electoral constituency that it has fulfilled its promise made ahead of the assembly election. Earlier, on April 11, on his campaign trail in Jangipur in Muslim-majority Murshidabad district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The nation's security is of paramount importance to us. The BJP's resolve is to implement UCC in West Bengal to end the politics of appeasement forever." It is most likely that the Suvendu Adhikari government will bring legislation for the UCC with the following purposes: 

    • Prohibition of religious conversions based on misrepresentation of facts or the use of force.
    • Criminalising interfaith marriages solely for religious conversion.
    • Strict provision may be made for an advance notice ahead of interfaith marriages. 
    • The burden of proof may be shifted.
    • The bill may have harsher penalties for vulnerable groups who indulge in religious conversions.
    • The BJP has indicated that it will have provisions for curbing the "land jihad", though its meaning is not clear yet. 

    CAA West Bengal

    • Analysts believe the BJP government in West Bengal may choose to change the present laws in such a way that it may integrate the CAA, the so-called "land jihad", and the alleged "love jihad."
    • The issue of border security and border management may overlap with "Detect, Delete, Deport".
    • Special emphasis may be put on the border management and illegal immigration, particularly from Bangladesh. 
    • These provisions may be layered with those of the UCC.
    • The enforcement mechanism may be made stricter and foolproof. 
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