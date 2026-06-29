Suvendu Adhikari to introduce West Bengal UCC Bill in August: Why implementation could become legal, social challenge

How may West Bengal’s proposed Uniform Civil Code Bill bring common rules for marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships? The constitutional, legal and social challenges explained.

Speaking in the West Bengal assembly on Monday, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced the constitution of a committee on the Universal Civil Code. He said that the BJP is committed to the UCC and the concerned bill would be tabled in the House in the first week of August. Invoking Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (the precursor to the modern Bharatiya Janata Party), he said that the party sticks to its policy of "one nation, one head, one constitution, and one symbol." He reiterated that two different sets of laws on the basis of religion will not be allowed anymore.

Suvendu Adhikari's West Bengal Uniform Civil Code Bill

Suvendu Adhikari also informed the assembly that the proposed West Bengal Uniform Civil Code Bill will be made by taking notes from the Gujarat UCC Bill 2026, the Assam UCC Bill 2026, and the Uttarakhand UCC Bill 2024. He also announced that the Aboriginal people ('moolavasis') and the tribals ('adivasis') will be kept out of the purview of the proposed bill. The chief minister also said that retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai will head the committee to be formed to make recommendations for the proposed UCC Bill.

The proposed committee will also include a retired IAS officer, an educationist, a social worker, a legal expert, and a secretary. The bill will contain provisions for marriage, divorce, maintenance, succession, and live-in relationships. The panel will present its suggestions within four weeks. He reiterated, "UCC in West Bengal will be implemented at any cost. We are committed to it."

The proposed West Bengal Uniform Civil Code Bill will have to face the following challenges: