Suvendu Adhikari to introduce West Bengal UCC Bill in August: Why implementation could become legal, social challenge

How may West Bengal’s proposed Uniform Civil Code Bill bring common rules for marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships? The constitutional, legal and social challenges explained.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari paying tribute to the first Indian V.C. of the University of Calcutta. (Image: Facebook/Suvendu Adhikari.)
Speaking in the West Bengal assembly on Monday, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced the constitution of a committee on the Universal Civil Code. He said that the BJP is committed to the UCC and the concerned bill would be tabled in the House in the first week of August. Invoking Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (the precursor to the modern Bharatiya Janata Party), he said that the party sticks to its policy of "one nation, one head, one constitution, and one symbol." He reiterated that two different sets of laws on the basis of religion will not be allowed anymore.
Suvendu Adhikari's West Bengal Uniform Civil Code Bill
Suvendu Adhikari also informed the assembly that the proposed West Bengal Uniform Civil Code Bill will be made by taking notes from the Gujarat UCC Bill 2026, the Assam UCC Bill 2026, and the Uttarakhand UCC Bill 2024. He also announced that the Aboriginal people ('moolavasis') and the tribals ('adivasis') will be kept out of the purview of the proposed bill. The chief minister also said that retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai will head the committee to be formed to make recommendations for the proposed UCC Bill.
The proposed committee will also include a retired IAS officer, an educationist, a social worker, a legal expert, and a secretary. The bill will contain provisions for marriage, divorce, maintenance, succession, and live-in relationships. The panel will present its suggestions within four weeks. He reiterated, "UCC in West Bengal will be implemented at any cost. We are committed to it."
The proposed West Bengal Uniform Civil Code Bill will have to face the following challenges:
- The bill may be challenged in the court, considering the perceived legal conflict between Article 44 or the Directive Principle urging a UCC and Articles 25–28, which guarantee the freedom of religion.
- The point may be raised in the court that the UCC will infringe upon the rights of religious minorities to follow their own personal laws.
- Based on the Shah Bano and Sarla Mudgal cases, the Supreme Court has urged the implementation of the UCC to ensure gender equity and national integration. However, it has also asked to strike a balance between the constitutional provisions and diverse traditions.
- West Bengal has a high rate of pending cases, and the proposed bill may come with an increased burden, further complicating the issue.
- With about a 29% Muslim population, it will be a social and political challenge to implement the bill. It will divide the society along the lines of religion and increase polarisation.
- Due to the high Muslim population, the introduction of the UCC Bill will require the reassessment of millions of existing cases related to marriage, inheritance, and adoption. It will need specialised training for legal professionals and education of the masses on a large scale.
- Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on the floor of the house that provisions for live-in relationships will also be included in the proposed UCC bill. Taking lessons from the Uttarakhand UCC Bill, mandatory registration of live-in relationships will create new legal categories.
- It will be difficult for the courts to interpret and enforce the provisions, keeping in mind the privacy and individual autonomy.
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