Bizarre Drama in Bengal As TMC Splits: Nabo TMC Block with 58 MLAs repose faith in Mamata Banerjee

A bizarre political situation has unfolded in West Bengal after the TMC split, making room for the Nabo TMC Block. Yet the rebels have reposed faith in party supremo Mamata Banerjee. Explained here.

A most interesting, but bizarre political development has taken place in West Bengal, and it may change the political landscape of the state. About 60 MLAs out of the 80 elected assembly members of the Trinamool Congress have virtually split the party, keeping Mamata Banerjee as the head of the organisation. Naba TMC Block has been formed with Mamata Banerjee as its leader. Incredible, but true! The most seasoned political observers scratch their heads to know that 58 MLAs have written a letter to the West Bengal Assembly speaker claiming that they do not accept Shovandev Chattopadhyay as the Leader of Opposition, but have faith in the leadership of Mamata Banerjee. The letter also makes it clear that they have elected Uluberia East MLA Ritabrata Banerjee as the LoP. It was the most dramatic development as the TMC has named Chattopadhyay the LoP and submitted a letter to Speaker Rathindra Bose. The rebel TMC MLAs claim that the signatures of two MLAs were forged.

TMC Splits: Nabo TMC Block reposes faith in Mamata Banerjee

Politics is the game of making the impossible things possible. While Ritabrata Banerjee has been named the LoP, Entally MLA Sandipan Saha, Javed Khan, Shivali Saha and Sabina Yasmeen would be the deputy leaders. Akhruzaman has been named chief whip of the new party. Yet the rebels have reposed faith in Mamata Banerjee. Ritabrata Banerjee has announced her leader and expressed hope that she would be the chief advisor of the party. Veteran political analyst and Editor of Kolkata-based Hindi daily Mahanagar, Prakash Chandalia, told DNA India, "The TMC has split; only a formal announcement is yet to be made. It is a revolt against Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee. The party lies in ruin."

(TMC splits, Mamata Banerjee remains head. AI-generated infographic.)

But these TMC MLAs have reposed faith in the former West Bengal chief minister! Analysts believe it is just because the leaders are frustrated with the behaviour of Abhishek Banerjee, his attitude and the way Didi handed the party over to him, ignoring all others. These leaders want to corner the Diamond Harbour MP and push him to oblivion. Now, the TMC supremo is left to choose between her nephew and the party. The time is running out, and the clock is ticking fast.

Will Mamata Banerjee choose Abhishek Banerjee or party?

Mamata Banerjee does not have too many choices. If she chooses her nephew, the party will certainly split. Prakash Chandalia says, "Out of 29 TMC MPs, 15-17 are ready to jump the sinking boat. If the party splits and 60 MLAs part ways to sit separately in the assembly, the TMC will split in the Lok Sabha as well." However, instead of taking lessons from her mistakes, the former chief minister continues to pamper her nephew at the cost of veteran leaders. The Mahanagar Editor says, "The seeds of TMC split were sown days after the election results were declared. In a meeting held at her residence, Mamata Banerjee asked all the people present, including veteran leaders, to stand up and welcome Abhishek Banerjee." Many of the senior leaders refused to stand up, though they did not protest against it.

(Ritabrata Banerjee, MLA, West Bengal.)

Analysts believe Suvendu Adhikari is behind all the developments within the TMC, the party he has worked for years. He, too, was sidelined by Abhishek Banerjee, and the party supremo refused to listen to him, though she made him a minister in her cabinet. Adhikari vowed to fight against Abhishek and left the party. The rest is history. He wants to finish the political life of Abhishek Banerjee. The West Bengal chief minister convened a meeting for the development projects of the districts of Kolkata, Howrah and North 24 Parganas on Wednesday. It was attended by TMC leaders Kunal Ghosh, Naina Bandyopadhyay and Farhad Hakim. Naina Bandyopadhyay is the wife of TMC veteran Sudip Bandyopadhyay.

Mamata Banerjee, known for her image of a street fighter and called "Agnikanya" of Bengal, hit the streets on Tuesday and addressed a massive rally. But only a handful of MLAs attended it. It is clear that she has not lost touch with the people; most of the party cadres are with her, but they are not willing to accept Abhishek Banerjee. Didi, as she is called lovingly, has limited choices, a short time, and the time is running fast. She needs to junk her nephew and quickly. Will she? Much of the politics of West Bengal depends on her choice.