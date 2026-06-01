Domestic help becomes minister: Kalita Majhi's rise redefines West Bengal politics, Indian democracy

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari expands cabinet, includes former domestic help, Kalita Majhi. BJP's surprise pick strengthens democracy, shows how a poor person can win an election and climb from poverty to power. Details here.



In what may be seen as evidence that the roots of Indian democracy run deeper than many critics believed, a woman who worked as a domestic help and did household chores in other people's homes has become a minister in West Bengal. During the cabinet expansion held on Monday, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari made Kalita Majhi a Minister of State (MoS). The domestic help from Guskara hit the headlines when she won the Ausgram assembly seat in the recently held polls. Contesting on the BJP ticket, Majhi polled 1,07,692 votes and defeated TMC's Shyama Prasanna Lohar by a margin of 12,535 votes. It was hailed as a rare socioeconomic shift and proof of the democratic values getting deeper. She earlier contested the assembly poll in 2021 too, but lost to Abhedananda Thander of the Trinamool Congress by 11,815 votes.

Who is Kalita Majhi?

Having a modest background, Kalita used to earn Rs 2,500 per month before contesting the assembly election, while her husband worked as a plumber. The BJP was desperate to get a candidate for the Ausgram constituency; no one with a credible background was willing to take the plunge and face the mighty army of the ruling TMC, which was considered invincible in the election. However, her humble background, being an OBC and a woman, helped her clinch the deal, and the saffron party decided to gamble on her. Kalita got the ticket and support from the BJP, but she lost.

(Domestic Help Becomes Minister: The Journey of Kalita Majhi. AI-generated infographic.)

West Bengal: Domestic help becomes minister

When the BJP offered her the candidature for the second time and announced her name for the 2026 state assembly election, much water had flown down the Ganges. The TMC was much discredited with numerous charges of corruption and nepotism, and the people were against giving it one more chance to govern the state. After the saffron party gave another chance to the OBC woman with a poor background, her luck smiled on her, and she won the election. Suvendu Adhikari decided to take her into his ministry.

Analysts compare the inclusion of Kalita Majhi into the West Bengal government to the rise of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Ram Vilash Paswan in Bihar and that of Narendra Modi's elevation to the office of the prime minister. If a maid servant, doing the domestic chores, earning a paltry sum of Rs 2,500 per month, can get elected and also become a minister in the government, it shows how the poorest of the poor can find their place in the electoral politics, dominated by the politicians with the men, money and muscle.