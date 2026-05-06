Will West Bengal Governor dismiss Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday? Why "didi" remains defiant? What is her game plan? Explained

Knowing it well that she as well as her party Trinamool Congress have lost the assembly election, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has refused to resign. Why? Her game plan explained here.

Will West Bengal Governor RN Ravi dismiss Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she refused to resign? Why is "Didi," as she is called, so adamant? Does she not know the constitutional provisions? Does she want to send a strong signal to her party workers by showing defiance? Or does the three-time chief minister of the state have some ulterior motive? Is it a part of her future political game plan and strategy to keep herself relevant in national politics after losing the recently concluded assembly election?

Known for her defiance and street-fighter image, Mamata Banerjee said to her party workers on Wednesday, "After the Bengal INDIA team, it is united now. I won’t resign. Let them dismiss me." Urging the people to protest against the results of the election, which, according to her, was rigged and the victory was snatched from her, she said, "I want this to be a black day. We have to be strong. On the first day of the Assembly, wear black clothes. Those who betrayed will be removed from the party. I am laughing. I defeated them morally."

Mamata Banerjee accuses Modi, Shah of being involved

Indicating her plans to take the matter to the streets and continue her fight, she added, "I am a free bird. I worked for all of them. We might have lost, but we will fight. HM and PM are directly involved." According to news agency ANI, the chief minister said, "Those who lost were forcefully defeated. I condemn the West Bengal Police, CRPF, BJP-minded Chief Electoral Officer, and ECI. More than 1500 party offices were hijacked. I was heckled and pushed. I was having chest pain. This was not an election but an atrocity."

(A massive rally of Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata)

A day earlier, she said that she would not resign because she had won the election. She accused the Election Commission and CEC Gyanesh Kumar of defeating her in the polls. She told journalists, “Sad to say, CEC became the villain of this election to loot the democratic rights of the people and to loot the EVM. Can you tell me that after voting, the EVM has an 80-90% charge? How is it possible?"



Mamata Banerjee added, "Two days before the election, they started arresting our people. They started raiding everywhere. They changed all IPS and IAS officers. They selected people from their party, and the BJP played the game directly with the Election Commission. It is a battle between the BJP and the Election Commission. We fought against all machinery." She said further, "PM and HM are also involved, with direct interference. They deleted 90 lakh names in the SIR. When we went to court, 32 lakh names were included...They played dirty, nasty, and mischievous games. I have never seen this type of election in my life.”

(Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal Election. AI-generated infographic)