Will West Bengal Governor dismiss Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday? Why "didi" remains defiant? What is her game plan? Explained

Knowing it well that she as well as her party Trinamool Congress have lost the assembly election, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has refused to resign. Why? Her game plan explained here.
Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister, West Bengal. (File Image)
Will West Bengal Governor RN Ravi dismiss Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she refused to resign? Why is "Didi," as she is called, so adamant? Does she not know the constitutional provisions? Does she want to send a strong signal to her party workers by showing defiance? Or does the three-time chief minister of the state have some ulterior motive? Is it a part of her future political game plan and strategy to keep herself relevant in national politics after losing the recently concluded assembly election?
Known for her defiance and street-fighter image, Mamata Banerjee said to her party workers on Wednesday, "After the Bengal INDIA team, it is united now. I won’t resign. Let them dismiss me." Urging the people to protest against the results of the election, which, according to her, was rigged and the victory was snatched from her, she said, "I want this to be a black day. We have to be strong. On the first day of the Assembly, wear black clothes. Those who betrayed will be removed from the party. I am laughing. I defeated them morally."
Mamata Banerjee accuses Modi, Shah of being involved
Indicating her plans to take the matter to the streets and continue her fight, she added, "I am a free bird. I worked for all of them. We might have lost, but we will fight. HM and PM are directly involved." According to news agency ANI, the chief minister said, "Those who lost were forcefully defeated. I condemn the West Bengal Police, CRPF, BJP-minded Chief Electoral Officer, and ECI. More than 1500 party offices were hijacked. I was heckled and pushed. I was having chest pain. This was not an election but an atrocity."
(A massive rally of Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata)
A day earlier, she said that she would not resign because she had won the election. She accused the Election Commission and CEC Gyanesh Kumar of defeating her in the polls. She told journalists, “Sad to say, CEC became the villain of this election to loot the democratic rights of the people and to loot the EVM. Can you tell me that after voting, the EVM has an 80-90% charge? How is it possible?"
Mamata Banerjee added, "Two days before the election, they started arresting our people. They started raiding everywhere. They changed all IPS and IAS officers. They selected people from their party, and the BJP played the game directly with the Election Commission. It is a battle between the BJP and the Election Commission. We fought against all machinery." She said further, "PM and HM are also involved, with direct interference. They deleted 90 lakh names in the SIR. When we went to court, 32 lakh names were included...They played dirty, nasty, and mischievous games. I have never seen this type of election in my life.”
(Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal Election. AI-generated infographic)
What happens next?
What are the constitutional provisions in such a situation? According to the Indian Constitution, an assembly remains in force for five years from the day of its first meeting. The West Bengal Assembly's term comes to an end on May 7, 2026. With this, the term of all members of the house will come to an end. So Mamata Banerjee's term as the chief minister of the state, as well as a member of the house, comes to an end on May 7, Thursday. After the chief minister resigns, the governor asks him/her to continue in office till the alternative. Mamata Banerjee has not resigned. In the present condition, Governor RN Ravi can wait for the end of the term of the assembly. He can also dismiss the chief minister after she loses the mandate. As a governor is appointed by the president, he works under his direction. Practically, the governor of a state works according to the order of the Union government. So, RN Ravi will do what Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi ask him to do.
Mamata Banerjee's plan
No one will accept that the shrewd politician who has been the chief minister of the state for three terms and a union minister twice does not know it. Similarly, no one will accept that Mamata Banerjee does not know that the TMC has lost the polls. Why has Mamata Banerjee adopted such a defiant approach and refused to resign?
Analysts believe "Didi" wants to tell her electorates, party workers, and the people outside the state that she did not lose the election; she has been made to lose the polls under a sinister plan and conspiracy hatched by CRC Gyanesh Kumar. She wants to put the onus on the Home Minister, PM Modi, and the Election Commission. She wants to send the message to the masses that she has been dismissed by the governor at the behest of the BJP-led Union government.
(Mamata Banerjee leading a rally.)
Mamata Banerjee eyes controlling INDIA?
Political observers believe, after losing the assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee wants to storm to the centre stage of national politics and take control of the opposition alliance of INDIA. In an attempt to keep herself relevant in politics, "Didi" wants to focus on the opposition's unity and challenge the BJP. She may not find it difficult to do so, at least in the beginning. Though the Congress fought independently and Rahul Gandhi slammed the TMC and its governance and went to the extent of accusing its leaders of being corrupt, he softened his stand immediately after the TMC lost the polls. He not only chided the leaders of his party for rejoicing in the defeat of the TMC but also batted for her in her fight against the Election Commission's alleged injustices.
((Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal Election- What Next. AI-generated infographic))
Taking to the social media platform X, the Gandhi scion wrote in a post, "Some in the Congress, and others, are gloating about TMC’s loss. They need to understand this clearly-- the theft of Assam and Bengal’s mandate is a big step forward by the BJP in its mission to destroy Indian democracy. Put petty politics aside. This is not about one party or another. This is about [Indian flag emoji]."
After Sharad Pawar lost much of his political plank, Nitish Kumar crossed over to the NDA; Tejaswi Yadav lost the Bihar assembly election; Naveen Patnaik's BJD in Odisha lost the polls; and the National Conference wants to focus on the state of Jammu and Kashmir instead of crossing swords with the center. Only two players are left in the arena of the INDIA bloc: Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee. Didi, a shrewd politician, has made the most lethal move on the political chessboard by refusing to resign and daring the BJP to dismiss her. It's the "head I win, tail you lose" situation for Mamata Banerjee. She is ready to take on PM Modi and has already made the first move.
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