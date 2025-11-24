West Bengal Election 2026: Will Mamata Banerjee launch new scheme like Nitish Kumar did in Bihar?

After Nitish Kumar’s surprise win backed by women voters, speculation grows on whether Mamata Banerjee will launch a new scheme ahead of the 2026 West Bengal election. Here’s a look at her key women-centric programmes.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shocked political pundits and election experts when his party JD(U) won 85 seats out of 101 seats it contested in the recently concluded assembly election. Now, all eyes are set on his West Bengal counterpart, Mamata Banerjee. He rolled out a scheme to help women carve out their own livelihood and transferred Rs 10,000 to each of 1.2 crore women amid election preparations. Will Mamata Banerjee launch a similar scheme before the West Bengal Election 2026? The TMC government in the state has already launched many women-centric schemes in the last 15 years, and Mamata Banerjee has nourished a dedicated vote bank comprised of women. Like Nitish Kumar, she too is considered a woman's chief minister by apparently championing their cause and delivering what is required to them. Here are some of the schemes operating in West Bengal.

Lakshmir Bhandar scheme

Long before the hullabaloo over the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 began, Mamata Banerjee added 50,000 women to the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme and shifted all women above 60 to the Old Pension Scheme. Under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, women in the general category get Rs1,000 per month, while those from the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) receive Rs1,200 per month. It benefits more than 2.2 crore women in the state.

Jago Project

Under the Jago Project, the West Bengal government gives financial assistance of up to Rs5,000 to about 10 lakh self-help groups (SHGs) across the state to promote women's economic independence. The main objective of this scheme is to help women establish small-scale businesses.

Kanyashree Prakalpa

To stop child marriage, the Kanyashree Prakalpa offers an annual scholarship of Rs 1,000 to girls aged 13-18, from Classes VIII to XII. Besides, a one-time grant of Rs25,000 is also offered when a girl turns 18, if she remains unmarried and continues her education or occupational pursuit. It has benefited more than 93 lakh girls in the state.

Rupashree Prakalpa

The West Bengal government, under the Rupashree Prakalpa, offers a one-time financial grant of Rs25,000 to economically underprivileged families to help cover the costs of their adult daughters' marriages.

Swasthya Sathi

Under the health insurance scheme, Swasthya Sathi, a health coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family is offered, and the female member is designated as the head of the family on the smart card.

According to the Election Commission of India, West Bengal has 37,600,611 female voters and 38,793,743 male voters. Keeping an eye on these voters, Mamata Banerjee chalked out strategies soon after assuming office in 2011. Slowly and steadily, she has nourished this segment, which has emerged as her core voters, like Nitish Kumar. With an anti-incumbency factor and voters' fatigue setting in, the TMC leader is most likely to come out with a unique scheme to keep the women voters on her side.