West Bengal Election 2026: Will BJP's infiltration card click in border districts?

Will BJP’s infiltration pitch shape West Bengal Election 2026? Amit Shah targets Mamata Banerjee over Bangladesh-border security. Can polarisation influence 128 seats and Matua voting trends?

After Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Delhi, the BJP made infiltration a significant electoral issue, and it clicked at least to some extent. Will it also work in the West Bengal Election 2026? Considering the fact that eight districts in the state share a border with Bangladesh, it is natural that the saffron party makes infiltration a major issue. The districts of Maldah, Murshidabad, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, Nadia and North 24 Parganas are the home of more than 6 crore people scattered over 128 assembly constituencies.

BJP infiltration issue Bengal

The most important factor for the BJP is that more than 90 seats have a sizeable number of Muslim voters, ranging from 30% to 65%. These areas are home to Matua, the Dalit Hindus coming from Bangladesh, as well as the Muslims who migrated from the neighbouring state decades ago. The areas make a beautiful mix of Hindus and Muslims, Matuas, Bangals (who came from Bangladesh) and Ghotis (the local Bengalis), that can be compared to a rainbow. But it is also vulnerable to polarisation and division along the communal line and it can turn into a hotbed of ultra-nationalist rhetoric.

Amit Shah infiltration remark

In what can be called the launch of the election campaign, much before time, Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of helping infiltrators enter India for the electoral benefits. He warned that if the BJP wins the West Bengal Election 2026 and forms the government, not a bird would be able to cross the border. He claimed, "Once our government, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, comes to power in Bengal, a strong national security grid will be created that will completely end infiltration into Bengal. Such a robust grid will be put in place that not only infiltrators, but even a bird, will not be able to cross the border." Upping the rhetoric further, he added, "The BJP government will not only stop infiltration but will also work to detect and deport intruders and oust them from India."

The home minister also claimed that parts of the border remained unsecured because the Mamata Banerjee government had refused to provide land to the Union government. He said, "Infiltration cannot be stopped unless fencing is completed along the border. Without fencing, the BSF cannot prevent infiltration." He added, "At my level, I wrote seven letters to Mamata Banerjee. The (Union) home secretary visited Bengal three times and held meetings with the chief secretary (over the land along the frontier)."

Bangladesh border districts voting

The four districts of South Bengal situated along the border of Bangladesh have a large number of people coming from the other side of the divide. Buoyed by the 77 seats the BJP won in the 2020 West Bengal Assembly Election, the saffron party is full of confidence this time. They want to increase the polarisation of votes in the bordering areas to get as many seats as possible. The increasing tension along the border and the deteriorating India-Bangladesh relations will certainly impact the West Bengal Election 2026.

West Bengal Election 2026

On the other side of the spectrum are the Matua, a Dalit Hindu community that migrated from present-day Bangladesh from time to time. They were at the receiving end of the communal violence in Bangladesh. When the Islamist elements forced Sheikh Hasina to flee the country and targeted her supporters, including the Hindu minorities, the Matua community suffered most. They were attacked, killed, their women were raped, their houses were ransacked and burnt, and their temples were destroyed and demolished. There was a lull in the violence for some time, but once again they are in the focus of the radical forces.

The moot question is how the issues of infiltration and communal polarisation impact the voting pattern in these two different areas of the same state? The elections may be held in March next year and much water will flow down the Ganges by that time.