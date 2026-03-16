West Bengal Election 2026: Will BJP drop "Jai Shri Ram" slogan to connect to masses? PM Narendra Modi signals poll messaging

The BJP, that has built its entire political structure and ideology on the slogan of Jai Shri Ram is most likely to drop it in the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026. But why? Details here.

A day before the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the West Bengal Election 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had slammed the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the "dangerous change of demography of most parts of West Bengal." Addressing a not-so-impressive public meeting at the iconic Brigade Parade Ground in the capital, Kolkata, he claimed that the ruling party does not consider Hindus as their vote bank. Addressing the people to mark the culmination of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Parivartan Yatra across the state, he also said that the countdown for the end of the TMC rule had begun.

PM Modi's message ahead of West Bengal Assembly Election 2026

The party supporters and the grassroots workers were a little bit dismayed as he did not raise the thunderous slogan of "Jai Sri Ram" with both of his fists up in the air as he is accustomed to doing. However, political observers and analysts were not surprised. The saffron party has planned to change its poll strategy for the West Bengal Election 2026 a little bit, break the traditional mold, and bring a few changes to appeal to the masses. Though the BJP will not shy away from raising the issue of Hindutva, as shown by PM Modi in the rally, it may not raise the slogan of "Jai Shri Ram" vigorously, as it has done before.

(BJP supporters at a rally in Brigade Parade Ground in Kollkata.)

Reports suggest that the saffron party will not hammer too much on its slogan of "Jai Shri Ram" in an attempt to shed its non-Bengali character. It will change it to suit its audience and chant "Joy Maa Kali" and "Joy Maa Durga," which suits the Bengali psyche and tradition. Analysts believe the BJP has now realized that, as God Ram is not the reigning deity of the state, the people in general don't get attached to it too much. Goddesses Durga and Kali are very popular; they are worshipped across the state, and the masses get connected to them easily.

West Bengal BJP's strategy to beat TMC, Mamata Banerjee

The change in strategy has also been planned, keeping in mind the women voters, who are a crucial electoral demographic in Bengal. The BJP is trying to connect to women by associating itself with the strength and empowerment embodied by the goddess. It is also a fact that, like Nitish Kumar of Bihar, Mamata Banerjee has carved out a niche place among women voters by her government schemes aimed at them. Now, the saffron party wants to make inroads into the women's constituency.

The BJP made the shift in its stand clear when PM Modi sent a missive in the Bengali language last month, urging the people of West Bengal to vote for a change in the coming Assembly polls. He wrote, "Jai Maa Kali. In just a few months, the fate of Bengal will be decided. It will also be decided which path the future of the next generation of West Bengal will take, and it depends on your decision. However, the party hinted at the shift in a rally in Durgapur, last July, when the prime minister had raised slogans of “Jai Maa Kali” and “Jai Maa Durga” instead of "Jai Shri Ram."

BJP to drop "Jai Shri Ram"?

The party that built its entire political structure on the slogan of "Jai Shri Ram" and spread it across the country raised the slogan in West Bengal more vigorously in the assembly election of 2019 for the first time. It developed the slogan as a symbol of opposition to the TMC and its CM, Mamata Banerjee, in 2021. The slogan emerged as a focal point of conflict, often greeted with protests from Banerjee, while supporters labeled it a popular, anti-injustice chant.

However, the TMC has taken a jibe at the shift in the BJP's stand. Taunting the saffron party, TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty told journalists way back in July, "He began with goddess Kali, and we are sure that after the 2026 elections, he will utter ‘Joy Bangla.'