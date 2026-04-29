West Bengal Election 2026: Why may Mamata Banerjee's TMC return to power for fourth straight term?

Will "didi", as she is lovingly called, become the Chief Minister of West Bengal for the consecutive fourth term? Will Mamata Banerjee be politically finished by the Special Intensive Review conducted by the Election Commission of India? How may the West Bengal Election 2026 impact the politics.

Will the Trinamool Congress come to power for the fourth time in a row, brushing aside the anti-incumbency wave? Wave? Really? Is there an anti-incumbency wave in the state of West Bengal with an ever-increasing number of jobless youths who swarm into overcrowded train compartments every day across the state? After the end of voting for the West Bengal Election 2026, when the leaders are waiting for the results with bated breaths and the election officials are gearing up for counting the votes with a sign of relief after completing the polling without large-scale violence, the entire state is undergoing a phase of restlessness. From grassroots workers to local-level leaders to topmost leaders, from poll strategists to war room warriors, all pondering the question: will the lotus bloom in the land of Baul songs and Nazrul Geeti, or will one of the most mercurial leaders with a strong hold over electorates have the last laugh?

Bengal voters anger over SIR

Analysts believe the Special Intensive Review (SIR) of the electoral rolls in the state will have a much deeper impact than the Election Commission of India or the CEC Gyanesh Kumar and other top mandarins might have imagined. It deleted the names of 90.80 lakh voters; 27 lakhs of them are waiting for their turns at the tribunals constituted to hear their cases and take a decision. The Election Commission may reinstate the names of lakhs of them, but the West Bengal Election 2026 would be finished before that; these people may lose the opportunity to use their franchise through no fault of their own.

(Can TMC Win Bengal Polls? AI-generated image.)

About 25-30 lakh Bengalis live outside the state, many of them doing blue-collar jobs in states like Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and other places. They are rushing to their homes in lakhs to vote with the deep-rooted apprehension that they might lose citizenship, be branded "ghuspaithiye" (intruders), and be deported to Bangladesh, the country they have never visited. If media reports are to be believed, there is a strong wave against the SIR. The frustrated and disappointed people living under fear and anger vow to vote against the BJP. Hindus and Muslims alike express their frustration, which may help the ruling party. Instead of an anti-incumbency wave, an anti-SIR wave is flowing through the state.

Mamata Banerjee election win

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has designed its election campaign based on "Banglar Aitijya," or Bengali tradition, and succeeded in turning it into a "Bengalis vs outsiders" scenario and creating a narrative of "Bengalis in danger." Knowing the design in advance, the BJP tried its best to adjust itself to it by publishing the manifesto in the Bengali language, calling it "Sankalpa Patra" and terming it "Bhoroshar Shopoth." The saffron party went to the extent of keeping its slogan of "Jai Shri Ram" on the back seat and came out with "Joy Maa Kali" and "Joy Maa Durga." Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped a shawl around his torso under the scorching sun and temperature of 40 degrees Celsius on a boat on the Ganges to look like a Bengali.

However, the Nitin Nabin-led party failed to align itself with Bengal completely. Chief Ministers of almost all BJP-ruled states, more than 100 MPs, and thousands of workers from other states thronged the state of West Bengal. The BJP pitched aggressive leaders from the Hindi heartland like Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari, known for their obscene Bhojpuri songs and lewd lyrics rather than their fiery Lok Sabha speeches. UP CM Yogi Adityanath said publicly, "Swami Vivekananda said, 'Tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhe azadi doonga.' " Observers believe these ill-designed steps only further augmented the apprehension that the BJP is a party of outsiders and it will destroy "Banglar Aitijya."

BJP West Bengal strategy failure

The saffron party tried its best to rake up the issue of intruders or "ghuspaithiye," arguing that those coming from Bangladesh would gobble up the opportunities that have been made available for the sons of the soil. However, the media reports suggest it did not ring well with the Bengalis. As they have common food choices, cultural bonding, heritage and history, likes, and dislikes, most of the Bengalis don't consider Bangladeshis outsiders. Secondly, contrary to what the saffron party may claim, illegal migration from Bangladesh has drastically reduced in the last 10-15 years due to the economic development of Bangladesh under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina. So, this bait, too, did not work in West Bengal.

Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM once again miserably failed to reach the state's Muslim population. The TMC alleged that the BJP brought forward the TMC's expelled leader, Humayun Kabir, to divide the voters of the community. Humayun Kabir announced plans to build a Babri Masjid in West Bengal. Thousands of Muslims gathered at Rejinagar village of Beldanga in the constituency in Murshidabad district when the foundation stone was laid on December 6, 2025. The day is symbolic and holds special significance as "karsevaks" attacked and razed to the ground the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.

Anti-incumbency West Bengal

However, at the height of the frenzy created over the issue, a video clip went viral on social media platforms. Humayun Kabir can be seen in the clip saying that he had done all these things to divide the Muslim votes so that the BJP may benefit and the TMC be defeated in the polls. He also purportedly expressed the hope that his party, AJUP, may get 60-70 seats; the BJP may get 120-140 seats; and he may become the deputy chief minister by joining the saffron party-led government. Though he rejected the video clip, the damage was done. The AIMIM announced parting ways with the NCP. Analysts believe Humyaun Kabir should be happy if he saves his own seat.

Contrary to what the mainstream media outlets, political pundits, and analysts believe, the BJP would not be able to stop the TMC from forming the government for the fourth time despite deep anti-incumbency sentiments and frustration in the masses. Observers also feel the BJP should have chalked out its strategy focusing on the failures of the government in creating job opportunities, improving the economic condition of the masses, and rejuvenating the state's moribund economy. It should have attacked the government for alleged corruption and the dwindling law and order conditions in the state. However, the saffron party chose to make the main poll plank the issue of intruders and kept on bringing back the oft-repeated Hindutva and Muslim bashing. The SIR made the masses frustrated and angry. Worse, they deployed people like Yogi Adityanath who did not have basic knowledge about Bengal's icons, Vivekananda and Subhash Chandra Bose, and did not hide their ignorance.