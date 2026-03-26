West Bengal Election 2026: With 'Ram Rajya' pitch, Suvendu Adhikari takes aim at Mamata Banerjee, storms her bastion of Bhabanipur

West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari stormed Mamata Banerjee's bastion of Bhabanipur in south Kolkata by leading a Ram Navami procession that concluded one kilometer from her residence. What does it mean? How will the ruling TMC counter the move? Details here.

Will the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari trap Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the issue of Ram Navami and "Ram Rajya"? How will the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, known for her secular credentials, respond to the strategy of the opposition? Will she be able to counter the move? These questions cropped up after the Nandigram MLA upped the ante by leading a Ram Navami procession in Mamata Banerjee's pocket borough of Bhabanipur. The woman who is set to take on the chief minister in her own backyard participated in a Ram Navami procession in the famous south Kolkata constituency.

Suvendu Adhikari leads Ram Navami Procession

Suvendu Adhikari led the procession of BJP workers and seers that passed through the lanes of Bhabanipur. Carrying the saffron flags along with those of the BJP, these people chanted "Jai Shri Ram". They also played traditional music and carried out religious tableaux before the procession culminated at the Hazra crossing. Significantly, this place is situated only about a kilometre from Chief Minister Banerjee's residence.

In an attempt to rake up the issue of Ram a day ahead of Ram Navami, Suvendu Adhikari said that Ram Navami is not just a religious festival but also a symbol of India's cultural identity and values. Talking to the ANI, he said, "The entire Bengal wants 'Ram Rajya'...There should be good governance, women's safety, jobs for youth, and no infiltrators." Jai Shree Ram. There will be 'Ram Rajya' in West Bengal this time."

Mamata Banerjee responded by taking to the social media platform X, where she wrote in a post, "Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of RAM NAVAMI. I wish the celebration of the Ram Navami all success, in a peaceful manner. I appeal to all to maintain and uphold the values of peace, prosperity, and development of all."

Mamata Banerjee greets people on Ram Navami

However, analysts believe, though the BJP will not shy away from raising the issue of Hindutva, it may not raise the slogan of "Jai Shri Ram" vigorously, as it has done before. Reports suggest that the saffron party will not hammer too much on its slogan of "Jai Shri Ram" in an attempt to shed its non-Bengali character. It will change it to suit its audience and chant "Joy Maa Kali" and "Joy Maa Durga," which suits the Bengali psyche and tradition. Analysts believe the BJP has now realized that, as God Ram is not the reigning deity of the state, the people in general don't get attached to it too much. Goddesses Durga and Kali are very popular; they are worshipped across the state, and the masses get connected to them easily.

Earlier last month, PM Narendra Modi sent a missive in the Bengali language, urging the people of West Bengal to vote for a change in the coming Assembly polls. He wrote, "Jai Maa Kali. In just a few months, the fate of Bengal will be decided. It will also be decided which path the future of the next generation of West Bengal will take, and it depends on your decision. However, the party hinted at the shift in a rally in Durgapur last July, when the prime minister had raised slogans of “Jai Maa Kali” and “Jai Maa Durga” instead of "Jai Shri Ram."