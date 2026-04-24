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West Bengal Election 2026 Phase 1: Can BJP really win 110 of 152 seats, as Amit Shah claims? Ground signals explained

What does the massive turnout of 92% in the West Bengal Election 2026 Phase 1 mean? How many seats the BJP and the TMC may win out of 152, for which the voting was held? Explained here.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Apr 24, 2026, 03:58 PM IST

West Bengal Election 2026 Phase 1: Can BJP really win 110 of 152 seats, as Amit Shah claims? Ground signals explained
Massive turnout in West Bengal Election 2026: Phase 1 (Reuters.)
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How many seats may the BJP win in the first phase of polling of the West Bengal Election 2026, held on Thursday, April 23? Will it win, as Home Minister Amit Shah has claimed, 110 out of 152 constituencies, for which the polling was conducted? What are the signals emanating from the record 92% voting taking place in the first phase? Both the ruling Trinamool Congress and the saffron party are interpreting the massive turnout in their favour. While the BJP thinks it is the beginning of the end of the Mamata Banerjee regime, the TMC says it is a people's backlash as they have reacted angrily over the Special Intensive Review (SIR) of the state's electorate. More than 90.8 lakh people's names were deleted from the voter list. Out of them, more than 27 lakh voters are waiting for review at the tribunals. Lakhs of them might find their names in the revised voters' list and feel cheated and deprived, as they could not vote in the first phase.

Amit Shah Bengal 110 seats

In what may be called an attempt to create a narrative so that the electorate votes for the BJP in the second phase of polling, Amit Shah said that the massive turnout was for a change and the saffron party is heading towards a landslide victory. Addressing a press conference, he said, "The BJP’s Bengal team has conducted its assessment. Based on this, I can say that out of 152 seats, the BJP is likely to win more than 110."

Really? The voting was held for 152 out of 294 constituencies spread across 16 districts on April 23. However, the TMC won 106 seats out of these 152 constituencies in the assembly election 2021. Contradicting the home minister, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "The higher turnout reflects people’s determination to vote for the TMC because they know what is at stake." She questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark on this subject and asked, "How can the Prime Minister claim victory while voting is still underway?" The TMC supremo emphasized that her party had already moved closer to victory after the first phase.

 

West Bengal Election 2026 Phase 1

After about 90.80 lakh names were deleted from the voters' list during the SIR, the voters' base shrank 12% and came to about 6.75 crore. For the first phase of the polling, there were about 3.61 crore voters, out of which a mammoth number of 3.61 crore or 92. 89% cast their votes on Thursday. The Election Commission of India has roughly deleted about 37 lakh voters spread across 152 constituencies, which went to the polls in the first phase. It includes 27 lakh people who have applied to the tribunal for review, and it is yet to be taken. After these people were removed, it appeared that a higher percentage of people voted.  

(How many seats can the BJP win in phase 1? Infographic made by an AI tool.)

The Muslims of North Bengal are the worst sufferers of the SIR. This minority class constitutes 34% of those whose names have been deleted. The Muslims of the four districts suffered most. They are our Murshidabad with 66% Muslim voters, Malda (51%), North 24 Parganas (26%), and South 24 Parganas (36%), which account for approximately 12.2 lakh cases of voter roll deletions. This community has voted against the BJP in these areas. The TMC won a majority of seats from these districts in 2021. It won 20 of 22 in Murshidabad, eight of 12 from Malda, and 57 of 64 from North and South 24 Parganas. The ruling party won 75 seats or 35% in these districts. The impact of the ECI can be gauged by the fact that the BJP won the Dinhata constituency in Cooch Behar by just 60 votes, and more than 10,000 names were struck off the roll. Balarampur in Purulia district and Moyna in Purba Medinipur are other similar cases. 

(CM Mamata Banerjee on campaign trails.)

SIR Bengal: TMC vs BJP 

The Matua or the Hindu Dalit community that migrated from Bangladesh years ago also suffered deletion of names from the electoral rolls. The community leaders claim that about 70% of them received the deletion notices during the SIR. 

Now, let us try to understand how the Gyanesh Kumar-led ECI designed the SIR and how it may impact the outcome of the elections. If a constituency has 200,000 voters, a candidate needs 100,001 votes to win the election. If 10% (as has been the case) or 20,000 of the electorate are deleted from the voters' list, this number will come down to 91,000. It is clear that with this mechanism, in seats, particularly those with narrow victory margins, the result can be flipped.

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