West Bengal Election 2026: Who is winning? 10 seats that could shape Phase 1 result

Amid brisk voting in the first phase of the West Bengal Election 2026, ten seats have attracted the attention of the voters, political pundits, and parties. Here is the detail.

When this news article was being written in the afternoon of Thursday, more than 50% of electorates had already used their franchise on 152 seats spread across 16 districts of West Bengal. The first phase of polling taking place was marred by sporadic incidents of violence, with the workers of the TMC and the Humayun Kabir-led Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) clashing in the assembly constituency of Nowda in Murshidabad. Humayun Kabir? The former TMC MLA who vowed to build the Babri Masjid in Murshidabad.

West Bengal Election 2026 Phase 1

On the day when the foundation stone of the mosque was laid, thousands of people assembled at the site. Humayun Kabir emerged as an important satrap, and Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM forged a coalition with him to reap the crop of Muslim votes. However, soon a video surfaced, upsetting the applecart. Humayun Kabir can be seen in the video claiming that his party would win 60-70 seats, the BJP may win 120-130 seats, and he would support it forming the government and might become deputy chief minister within the BJP-led government. He is seen saying that his main purpose is to divide the Muslim votes so that the TMC can lose and the saffron party may win the elections. He also purportedly said that he needs Rs 1,000 crore to contest all seats in the state. Soon after that, both the AIMIM and the BJP distanced themselves from him and his party.

Brisk voting in West Bengal Election 2026. (AI-generated infographic.)

Humayun Kabir's Nowda is one of the ten assembly constituencies going to ballot in the first phase of the West Bengal Election 2026.

Nandigram

Situated in the Purba Medinipur district, Nandigram is the constituency where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost the election in 2021 assembly election, her first defeat. The TMC has fielded Pabitra Kar, a right-hand man of BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari. It may be a neck-and-neck fight, and if the victory margins narrow down, it will certainly strengthen the authority of Mamata Banerjee.

Bahramnpur

Congress veteran and former Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Choudhury, is pitted against ruling TMC's Naru Gopal Mukherjee, while BJP's Subrata Maitra is also in the field.

Kharagpur Sadar

Former union minister and West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh is contesting from Kharagpur Sadar in Paschim Medinipur district. The ruling TMC has fielded Pradip Sarkar, while CPIM has pitted Madhusudan Roy from this cosmopolitan seat, known for its railway network.

(Dilip Ghosh, Leader, BJP)

Siliguri

Known as the gate of the Himalayas and the hill station of Darjeeling, this city of Dooars is significant because its result may show how much inroads the BJP has made in the area, once considered the fortress of the leftist parties. Gautam Deb of the TMC and Shankar Ghosh of the BJP are in the field. The CPIM has fielded Shardindu Chakraborthy from this seat.

Darjeeling

The Bhartiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha has fielded Bijoy Kumar Rai, while Noman Rai of the BJP is also in the field. The ruling TMC has left this seat for the Gorkha party, hoping that it will win the seat and stop the surge of the saffron force in the hilly area.

(Who will win in Darjeeling?)

Rejinagar

Bapan Ghosh of the BJP and Ataur Rehman of the TMC are contesting the election in this seat, while Tushar Kanti Chatterjee of the West Bengal Socialist Party is also in the field.

Mathabhanga

The Mathabhanga constituency of Coochbihar became the point of political interest with Nishith Pramanik of the BJP and Sablu Barman of the TMC contesting the polls today. Local outfits like Kamtapur People and Amra Bangalee, besides the SUCI, have also pitted their candidates.

Labhpur

The Labhpur constituency is a general category seat with 31.15% of the population belonging to the Scheduled Caste community and 7.94% of the population belonging to the Scheduled Tribe community. The constituency has 2,34,630 voters, including 1,20,302 men and 114,326 women. Manas Hansda of the CPIM may upset the election equation if he wins and shows a comeback for his party. The TMC has pitted Abhijit Sinha, while the BJP has pitted Debasis Ojha from this constituency.

Rajgang

This North Bengal seat goes to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. There are 14 candidates, including Krishna Kalyani of the TMC and Koushik Chaudhury of the BJP. Mohit Sengupta of Congress and Jibananda Singha of the CPI (M) are also in the fray.