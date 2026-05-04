West Bengal Election 2026: Why Mamata Banerjee is trailing in Bhabanipur? Key Factors behind BJP's 'khela' explained

Bhabanipur battle heats up as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee vs Suvendu Adhikari goes down to the wire, "didi" trailing in her pocket borough. Explained here.



The slogan of "Khela Hobe" appears to have turned upside down in Kolkata's Bhabanipur, which till recently was considered the pocket borough of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She is trailing the constituency that has sent her to the assembly many times in the past. Amid a see-saw contest and the neck-and-neck fight in Bhabanipur, "didi" as she is lovingly called, is trailing behind her close confidant-turned-nemesis Suvendu Adhikari by 16,706 votes at the time of writing this news article at 12 PM. This margin may be considered thin and Mamata Banerjee may make a comeback. However, the BJP supporters have distributed sweets, celebrating the victory of the man who emerged as a giant-killer by defeating the chief minister from Nandigram in 2021 West Bengal Election.

(CM Mamata Banerjee Trails in Bhabanipur. AI-generated infographic.)

Bhabanipur election result 2026

Located in south Kolkata, Bhabanipur is considered as the pocket borough of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the sitting MLA. However, the contest did not remain one-sided after her confidante-turned-political adversary Suvendu Adhikari filed his nomination papers from the constituency. The seat appears to be the microcosm of India; Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Dalits, Marwaris, Gujaratis, Punjabis and people of other languages live here. The Election Commission deleted about 20% of the voters' names under the Special Intensive Review, 40% of them are Muslims, the core voters of "Didi." BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari has claimed that he would win the seats with a margin of 30,000 votes. However, he did not reveal the arithmetic behind the claim.

(Battle for Bengal. AI-generated image. )

Suvendu Adhikari vs Mamata Banerjee

Was is writing on the wall, which she and her supporters could not see? In what may be considered desperation and frustration, she said last month on her campaign trail, "We exist; that is why all of you are safe. Had we not been here, and if a certain community had come together as a group and surrounded you, they would have finished you off in one second."

After Mamata Banerjee lost the polls against her former close confidant in the 2021 Nandigram Assembly constituency, she returned to contest from her own Bhabanipur. TMC candidate Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, who won the Bhabanipur seat in the April 2021 assembly elections, resigned from his position on May 21, 2021, to vacate the seat for didi. Mamata Banerjee contested the byelection and won it. But it was a lackluster affair. Though she got 85,263 votes, BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal received 26,428 votes.