West Bengal Election 2026: From 'Jungle Raj' attack, rebranding to Bengali connect, BJP may take THESE 10 steps

Buoyed by its strong Bihar results, the BJP has launched an aggressive strategy for the West Bengal Election 2026.

Buoyed on the unexpectedly good results in the Bihar Election 2025, the BJP is going with hammer and tongs in its neighbouring state of West Bengal, where assembly elections are likely to be held in February-March next year. The strategy became clear as Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to uproot the "jungle raj" in West Bengal hours after the Bihar Election 2025 results poured in. Addressing the party workers, he said, "I assure my brothers and sisters in Bengal that the BJP, together with you, will uproot ‘Jungle Raj’ from West Bengal as well." He used a metaphor to drive the point and said, "Ganga flows through Bihar and reaches Bengal. Bihar has also paved the way for the BJP's victory in Bengal."

West Bengal Election 2026: Law and order

The BJP is most likely to make the law and order situation an electoral issue in the West Bengal Election 2026. In a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu, Governor C. V. Ananda Bose informed her that while law and order have not broken down in the entire state, "goons control substantial areas". The ruling party has accused him of being biased, a charge denied by the governor. The Union government-controlled intelligence agencies have also raised concerns that a deteriorating situation in some pockets is an early warning of systemic failure. The saffron party is most likely to exploit it.

(Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister, West Bengal)

BJP to shed outsider's image

The BJP will have to fight the image of an outsider's party. The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) is most likely to resurrect this issue, as none of its big faces of the saffron party are from the state. Sources reveal that the BJP has made a multi-pronged strategy to checkmate the move. It will depend on the leaders of the state for the election campaign, will not invite too many BJP ministers and chief ministers, though the main warhorse will continue to be PM Narendra Modi.

Will BJP jettison 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan?

The saffron party will also not hammer too much on its slogan of "Jai Shri Ram" for its non-Bengali character; rather, it will twist it to suit its audience and chant "Joy Maa Kali" and "Joy Maa Durga", that suits the Bengali psyche and tradition. In an attempt to shed the image of being a non-Bengali party, the BJP will target Mamata Banerjee for favouring certain non-Bengalis. It will question her for making Biharis like Shatrughan Sinha and Yashwant Sinha MPs. She will also be hauled up for sending a Marathi like Saket Gokhale to the Rajya Sabha and emphasise that Bengalis should have been preferred instead.

BJP to rake up Hindu nationalism?

The BJP is most likely to rake up the issue of Hindu nationalism in an attempt to corner the TMC and target the Muslim community. It may focus on Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, an icon who suited both Hindu and Bengali nationalism. The saffron party may ask, 'Why do the Muslims not sing "Bande Mataram"?' It will also be able to hit Congress with this stick. In a programme to commemorate the 150 years of the national song, PM Modi slammed Jawaharlal Nehru for removing two paragraphs of the iconic song and alleged that it was done to appease the Muslims. However, the BJP should be aware that another Bengali icon, Subhash Chandra Bose, supported the move to remove those paragraphs lest they upset the minority community.

BJP to use Hindutva icon?

The saffron party is most likely to bring out Shyama Prasad Mukherjee from the back burner and use it as a tool to attack the TMC and Congress alike and target the Muslims. It will emphasise that Mukherjee was the founder of Jan Sangh, from which the BJP branched out. Being well aware of the fact that Mukherjee joined the Suharawardi government of undivided Bengal before partition, the saffron party may use it to whip up communal politics. Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy-led Bengal government from 1946 to 1947 will be remembered for its role in the partition of India, a call for an independent Bengal, and the outbreak of widespread communal violence, particularly the "Great Calcutta Killings" of August 1946.

(Shyama Prasad Mukherjee joined Muslim League government in 1946.)

Can BJP whip up communal feelings?

Considered close to the BJP, Vivek Agnihotri of "The Kashmir Files" fame has already done the spade work by directing "The Bengal Files," the film that focuses on the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings and the Direct Action Day and the role of the controversial figure Gopal Chandra Mukherjee, also known as "Gopal Patha". Though the film flopped, it stirred controversy, and the issue of the Calcutta Killings was revived. The grandson of Gopal Patha moved the court, claiming that the movie distorts his grandfather's legacy. The BJP may use it to whip up communal tensions days ahead of the polls.

How can TMC fight corruption allegations?

Corruption may be one of the issues to be raked up by the saffron party. As many ministers of the Mamata Banerjee government were taken into custody with serious charges and some MPs were accused of being involved in the Sarda scam, allegedly committed by a chit fund company. The ruling party may find it difficult to shrug off the allegations and come clean on the charges in spite of the fact that Mamata Banerjee has already distanced the party from those politicians. In a smart move, she disowned most of them, including ex-Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, who was very close to her before the Enforcement Directorate confiscated crores of rupees in cash from his residence.

(Ex-Education Minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested with corrupton charges.)

Mamata Banerjee: Anti-incumbency wave

As the TMC will complete its third term in office before the West Bengal Election 2026, it is most likely to face the brunt of anti-incumbency. Mamata Banerjee has been an autocratic leader with no defined second line of leadership in the party. She may find it difficult to fight on all fronts and defend the fort single-handedly. However, as West Bengal has always been against communal politics and Hindutva has not found traction so far in the state, Mamata can rake up the issue of defending the state from communalism.

Though the Ganges flows from Bihar to Bengal, as PM Modi has rightly pointed out, enough water has flowed down it below the iconic Howrah Bridge. The BJP may find it difficult to sell its politics of Hindutva to the land of Rabindranath Tagore and Kazi Nazrul Islam, who wrote, "Karar Oi Louho Kopat—bhenge fel kor re lopat" ("break, demolish those iron gates of the prison").