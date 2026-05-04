Did Fish Win West Bengal? How Hilsa, Rohu, Bhetki, Katla became BJP's surprise weapon in West Bengal Election 2026?

How fish, faith, and politics were mixed in the campaign for the West Bengal Election 2026? Did BJP leaders' eating fish become the biggest optics war in Bengal polls? Explained here.

Did fish play an important role in impacting the West Bengal Election 2026? How "hilsa," "bhetki," "rohu," or "tela piya" push the saffron juggernaut in the land of Rabindranath Tagore and Kazi Nazrul Islam? A cursory look at the election campaign in West Bengal makes it clear that the state BJP chose to counter the narrative of "Bengalis vs outsiders" using fish, which is not only a delicacy in the state but also considered the symbol of Bangla. The BJP, known for its forced vegetarianism and penchant for stopping people eating non-vegetarian food, chose to use the fish as a strong election tool. Candidate after candidate began to roam in the "para" (neighbourhood) with big fish in their hand. Some BJP candidates went to the extent of taking big fish weighing five kilograms in both of their hands and roaming in the locality in the morning when the people go out to buy fresh fish from the local market.

BJP fish campaign Bengal

BJP leaders like Anurag Thakur and Manoj Tiwari (both from upper castes) chose to savour fish on camera in the party office in Kolkata, something the saffron party leaders can not imagine doing in states like Rajasthan or Madhya Pradesh, the Hindi heartland. Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Trinamool Congress for not supplying fish to the people in good numbers. Narendra Modi said, "Even after 15 years in power, the Trinamool Congress has failed to provide you with even something as basic as fish. Even fish has to be sourced from outside the state."

(Fish Fight In West Bengal Election 2026: AI-generated image. )

It was PM Modi who had criticized RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav for eating fish. Modi had said that the RJD leader ate fish and made a video of the same to hurt the sentiments of the masses. However, his own party members did the same, and he apparently supported them.

PM Narendra Modi's fish remark

The fish came to the centre stage of the election campaign after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had warned that the saffron party "threatens Bengal's way of life." She invoked fish and rice as non-negotiable. She said, "The BJP will not allow you to eat fish. Nor will they allow you to eat meat or eggs." She added, "Bengal lives on fish and rice. You are telling Bengal people you can't have fish, you cannot have meat, you cannot have eggs—what will they eat then?" Reminding how the BJP stops the sale of fish and meat, particularly during festive seasons like Navaratra and Durgapuja, Mamata Banerjee said, You [BJP] do not allow fish consumption in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, states that you govern, and organise attacks on fish shops in Delhi." Aren't you ashamed?"

(A BJP candidate with fish in his hands.)

Mamata Banerjee fish controversy

BJP leader Smriti Irani hit back and called the claim "a lie." She insisted that "Bengal and fish and rice are a part of its culture, which will never end." A noted journalist and BJP candidate from Kolkata's Rashbehari constituency called it a distraction. He said, "They are trying to divert public attention from their corruption with this false narrative that we will prohibit fish consumption. This is rubbish."

According to a joint study conducted by the ICAR and WorldFish, about 65.7% of people in West Bengal consume fish weekly. West Bengal can be compared with eastern and southern states, where more than 90% of people eat fish. The overall fish consumption in India has reached 70% of the population. India is the world's third-largest fish producer and second in aquaculture, and West Bengal has an important place in this. India ranks 129th globally in per capita fish consumption. But in West Bengal, fish isn't just food - it's near-universal.