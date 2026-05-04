West Bengal Election 2026: How is it different from all other elections? How a state of India is pitted against the Indian state?

West Bengal Election 2026 takes place among allegations of voter deletions and state control turning the polls into national flashpoint Is this election a fight for democracy in India? Claims of voter suppression and institutional bias dissected.

West Bengal Election 2026 is not a normal assembly election. The people of a state in India are fighting with their backs to the wall against the entire Indian state. The Election Commission of India, the judiciary, the central forces like the CRPF, BSF, CISF, and the ITBP, and the media have been allegedly hijacked by the BJP and the Hindutva forces to capture Bengal, as the opposition parties have claimed. More than 90 lakh people have been disfranchised; 27 lakh of them are waiting for the tribunals. Many of them may find their names back on the voters' list after the elections are over, the results are declared, and the new government is put in place. These people have been removed from the voters' list; they will be back, but they were not allowed to vote. The honorable judge of the Supreme Court said, "You can vote next time."

West Bengal voter list controversy

About 65% of those disenfranchised were Muslims and Dalit Matua Hindus, not known for supporting the saffron juggernaut. In Nandigram, Muslims constitute 25% of the electorate; 95% are those removed from the voters' list. In Bhabanipur, the Muslims make 20% of voters; 40% of those deleted were Muslims. Many more examples are there.

West Bengal Election 2026 Battle For Bengal (AI-generated infographic)

In 57 seats, the victory margin was 5,000 or fewer votes; thousands of people have been debarred from voting. Take a few examples: In Kulti, the victory margin was 679 votes; 38,000 names were deleted. In Nandigram, the BJP candidate won by 1,956; 14,462 names were removed. In Dantan, Ghatal, and Bankura, the victory margins were 623, 966, and 1468, respectively; thousands were debarred from voting. In 111 constituencies, the victory margin was less than the number of people facing tribunals.

EC: West Bengal central forces deployment

The ECI quietly added more than seven lakhs without transparency. No one knows who they are. It asked the central forces to arrest 1,300 TMC leaders and workers. Can the ECI take away people's freedom? Tanks are rolling on the streets; 2.4 lakh personnel are deployed in the state, threatening the voters and barging into the houses of local leaders. If media reports are to be believed, a CRPF jawan tried to grab a class VIII student and drag her; she somehow freed herself and shouted. An integrated joint command of five central forces was constituted, and a meeting was held in Kolkata, the first in the history of India.

(A CRPF tank in West Bengal.)

Home Minister Amit Shah has announced that all 2.4 lakh personnel of central security forces will remain in West Bengal for the next six months. Post poll violence is a reality, but how can the Union government keep its forces deployed in a state in normal times when there is no insurgency?

West Bengal Election 2026: Fight for democracy

It's not a matter of one state, one party, or one government. Analysts believe West Bengal is the last frontier for the saffron party; its performance may decide the future political dynamics of the country, its secular credentials, and the future of the Indian Constitution. What will happen to institutions like the Election Commission and the judiciary may depend a lot on the result of the West Bengal Election 2026. How the central forces may be used by the ruling party, and how the voters may be intimidated, may also be known after these elections. The electorates of the state have to answer to many questions besides electing their next government.