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West Bengal Election 2026: Can BJP break Mamata Banerjee's women vote bank? Who is offering more?

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West Bengal Election 2026: Can BJP break Mamata Banerjee's women vote bank? Who is offering more?

The West Bengal BJP has come out with certain women-centric schemes in its poll manifesto for the state on Friday. Called "Bhoroshar Shopoth", it has tried to woo the woman voters. Will Amit Shah be able to counter the narrative created by Mamata Banerjee? Explained here.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Apr 10, 2026, 06:57 PM IST

West Bengal Election 2026: Can BJP break Mamata Banerjee's women vote bank? Who is offering more?
West Bengal BJP: Poll Manifesto.
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Will the BJP be able to woo the women voters of West Bengal? Can it beat the women-centric government schemes launched by Mamata Banerjee? Can the saffron party counter the ruling Trinamool Congress's narrative of "maan-maati-maanush" (mother-soil-human being)? It has tried its best. Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled the BJP manifesto for the West Bengal Election 2026 on Friday in Kolkata. However, it is yet to be seen if these schemes can lure the Bengali women voters to the lotus symbol, keeping in mind the schemes already launched by the government.

West Bengal Election 2026 BJP Manifesto: Bhoroshar Shopoth 

  • Called "Bhoroshar Shopoth", the manifesto has put special emphasis on the welfare schemes for women. Amit Shah emphasized that:
  • Rs 3,000 monthly financial support to women.
  • The BJP will work to ensure 33 percent reservation in jobs for the mother-sisters of Bengal.
  • Dedicated police battalion and Durga Security Squad for women’s safety in West Bengal.
  • Separate squads for self-defence training to empower women.
  • Strong push for women’s health with free HPV vaccination and widespread breast cancer screening.
  • 100% institutionalised delivery ensures every mother receives safe and proper care.

Mamata Banerjee's women schemes

Now, compare to the women-centric schemes already launched by the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government. 

Lakshmir Bhandar Prakalpa: West Bengal launched this scheme much earlier to offer direct financial support to female heads of families. Under this scheme, the general category women receive Rs 500, while SC/ST families receive Rs 1,000 monthly. It helps more than 2 crore women of the state. It costs the state government the whopping amount of Rs 2,000
crore annually. 

Kanyashree Prakalpa: The government gives an annual scholarship of Rs750 to unmarried girls aged 13-18, benefitting girl students from (Classes VIII-XII) and a one-time grant of Rs25,000 upon reaching age 18. It is  aimed at encouraging education and preventing early marriage.

Rupashree Scheme: Under this scheme, a one-time financial grant of Es25,000 is granted to families for the marriage of adult daughters above 18 years of age. It is aimed at reducing the burden of marriage expenses.

West Bengal BJP: Women-Centric Schemes. (AI-generated image.)

Nandini Sahakar: This government scheme was launched to improve the socio-economic status of women through cooperative societies. It provides financial assistance, credit linkage, and support for entrepreneurial activities.

Swayam Shakti Sahakar Yojana: The government provides financial aid to agricultural credit cooperatives specifically for advancing loans to women self-help groups (SHGs).

Self-Help Groups (SHGs): The state government encourages women to form SHGs and offers support for micro-lending and financial independence under this scheme.

Free Diagnostic Services: The West Bengal government offers free diagnostic services and health checks to women in government facilities. It has been proposed to further expand free cancer treatment for women.

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