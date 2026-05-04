Why exit polls in West Benghal may prove wrong: 'Anti-SIR Wave' may trump anti-incumbency, BJP's 'intruder' pitch may backfire

As counting of votes begins, it is necessary to examine why voters anger may not hurt Mamata Banerjee even in her third term in office. Though the BJP gave a strong push, its strategy may misfire. Its attempt to harp on the issues from "Ghuspaithiye" to SIR may not work.

As the counting of votes might have begun by the time you start reading this article, the moot question is, will the "agni kanya" (the daughter of fire), as she is called, Mamata Banerjee, return to power for the fourth time? Or will the anti-incumbency and the saffron surge catapult the BJP to power in West Bengal for the first time and witness what the people call the "bloom of the lotus"? West Bengal Election 2026 is not a normal election; it is anything but what has happened in the country for the first time. It is an ideological war for the BJP that is determined to breach the last frontier and capture what is called the last citadel of secular, liberal, and democratic values. This is why the saffron party has pulled out all stops and allegedly used all institutions to its benefit, ignoring all values, come what may.

SIR voter list controversy

The Gyanesh Kumar-led Election Commission of India started the Special Intensive Review (SIR) of electoral rolls and crushed under its heavy wheels all types of protests, legal battles, and hullaballoo. It deleted the names of 90.80 lakh voters, or about 12% of the total electorate. Consequently, the electorate shrank in ten years, though the population increased in the last five years. Bizarre and happening for the first time in the country. Besides, 27 lakh voters are waiting for their turns at the tribunals constituted to hear their cases and take a decision. The Election Commission may reinstate the names of lakhs of them, but the voting has already taken place, and these voters have lost the opportunity to use their franchise without their own fault.

(Battle for Bengal—AI-generated infographic)

Instead of raising the Mamata Banerjee-led government's failure in creating new job opportunities, fighting corruption, controlling inflation, and making the economic condition of the people better during her 15-year rule, the BJP raked up the issue of "intruders" ("ghuspaithiye"). The SIR, coupled with the fear of being branded as "intruders," more than 25-30 lakh Bengalis living outside the state, rushed to their homes in lakhs to vote with the deep-rooted apprehension that they might lose citizenship. The frustrated and disappointed people living under fear and anger vow to vote against the BJP. Hindus and Muslims alike express their frustration, which may help the ruling party. Instead of an anti-incumbency wave, an anti-SIR wave is flowing through the state.

BJP West Bengal strategy

As the Nitin Nabin-led party brought the chief ministers of almost all BJP-ruled states, more than 100 MPs, and thousands of workers from other states to West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress designed its election campaign based on "Banglar Aitijya," or Bengali tradition, and succeeded in turning it into a "Bengalis vs outsiders" scenario and created a narrative of "Bengalis in danger." The BJP tried its best to adjust itself with it, published the manifesto in the Bengali language, called it "Sankalpa Patra," and termed it "Bhoroshar Shopoth." The saffron party went to the extent of keeping its slogan of "Jai Shri Ram" on the back seat and came out with "Joy Maa Kali" and "Joy Maa Durga". Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped a shawl around his torso under the scorching sun and temperature of 40 degrees Celsius on a boat on the Ganges to look like a Bengali.

(Battle For Bengal 2026. AI-generated image.)

The well-planned strategy to divide the Muslim voters so that the BJP may find it easier to win at least those seats where the margin was thin failed miserably. The TMC alleged that the BJP brought forward the TMC's expelled leader, Humayun Kabir, to divide the voters of the community. Humayun Kabir announced plans to build a Babri Masjid in West Bengal. Thousands of Muslims gathered at Rejinagar village of Beldanga in the constituency in Murshidabad district when the foundation stone was laid on December 6, 2025. However, at the height of the frenzy created over the issue, a video clip went viral on social media platforms. Humayun Kabir can be seen in the clip saying that he had done all these things to divide the Muslim votes so that the BJP may benefit and the TMC be defeated in the polls. He also purportedly expressed the hope that his party, AJUP, may get 60-70 seats, the BJP may get 120-140 seats, and he may become the deputy chief minister by joining the saffron party-led government. Though he rejected the video clip, the damage was done. The AIMIM announced parting ways. Analysts believe Humyaun Kabir should be happy if he saves his own seat.

(Brisk turnout in West Bengal Election 2026.)

West Bengal Exit Polls

Though most of the exit polls have predicted a victory for the BJP, political pundits and analysts believe that the BJP would not be able to stop the TMC from forming the government for the fourth time, despite deep anti-incumbency sentiments and frustration in the masses. Observers feel the BJP should have chalked out its strategy focusing on the failures of the government, and it should have attacked the government for alleged corruption and the dwindling law and order conditions in the state. However, the saffron party chose to make the main poll plank the issue of intruders and kept on bringing back the oft-repeated Hindutva and Muslim bashing. The SIR made the masses frustrated and angry.