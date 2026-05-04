Exit Polls may go wrong here: Bhabanipur to Falta to Nandigram- 10 constituencies that matter most in Battle for Bengal

As the country is waiting for West Bengal Election 2026 results, all eyes are set on 10 high-stakes constituencies. Bhabanipur to Nandigram—battlegrounds that matter most. Details here.

The counting of votes for the West Bengal Election 2026 will begin soon, or if you are late in reading this article, it might have already started. Most of the exit polls have predicted a majority for the BJP and a humiliating defeat for the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress. However, the sanctity of the exit polls has been lost after what they have done after the Lok Sabha Election 2024 and the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021. Now, all eyes are set on the ten seats that might shape the future of the state as well as that of India. These seats are important for the VIP candidates as well as for ideological and strategic reasons. The results of these seats may decide who may be the chief minister of the state and what type of political dynamics the state of West Bengal may follow in the near future. The state is seen as the last frontier for the saffron juggernaut, so the outcome of the election in these seats may reshape the politics of the country as well.

Bhabanipur:

Located in south Kolkata, Bhabanipur is considered as the pocket borough of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the sitting MLA. However, the contest did not remain one-sided after her confidante-turned-political adversary Suvendu Adhikari filed his nomination papers from the constituency. The seat appears to be the microcosm of India; Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Dalits, Marwaris, Gujaratis, Punjabis, and people of other languages live here. The Election Commission deleted about 20% of the voters' names under the Special Intensive Review, 40% of them are Muslims, the core voters of "Didi," as she is called lovingly. BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari has claimed that he would win the seats with a margin of 30,000 votes. However, he did not reveal the arithmetics behind the claim.

(West Bengal Election: 10 Seats To Watch. AI-generated image.)

Diamond Harbour

His detractors and political opponents taunt him by calling him "bhiapo" (nephew), as Abhishek Banerjee is the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He is the incumbent MP of Diamond Harbour, under which the assembly constituency of the same name comes. Panna Lal Halder of the TMC and Dipak Kumar Halder of the BJP are the main candidates here. After allegations of manipulations and intimidation of voters, the Election Commission ordered a re-polling of the seat. Repolls were held on Saturday at 15 booths in two assembly constituencies in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, where the Election Commission (EC) ordered repolls following reports of electoral malpractices. The ECI ordered repolling in 11 polling stations of the Magrahat Paschim assembly constituency and four in Diamond Harbour. About 90% of the voters used their voting rights again.

Ten lifetimes won't be enough for your Bangla Birodhi Gujarati gang and their stooge Gyanesh Kumar to put even a dent in my DIAMOND HARBOUR MODEL.



Bring everything you have got. I challenge the entire Union of India- Come to Falta. Send your strongest, send one of the… https://t.co/Db7yIsQXj7 May 2, 2026

Falta

The Falta assembly constituency, which comes under Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat, hit the headlines when sporadic incidents of violence occurred, and manipulations were allegedly reported by the BJP candidate. Hitting back at BJP's Amit Malviya, TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday challenged the “Bangla Birodhi Gujarati gang” to contest the Falta Assembly constituency. Following the Election Commission’s (EC) decision to order fresh polling, he tweeted, "Ten lifetimes won't be enough for your Bangla Birodhi Gujarati gang and their stooge Gyanesh Kumar to put even a dent in my DIAMOND HARBOUR MODEL."

Nadia

The Nadia-Chapra constituency hit the headlines when TMC MP Mahua Moitra reached the polling booth riding a TOTO (an e-rickshaw). She said the election was a fight to save democracy. The sporadic incidents of violence hit the voting process, which took place in the second phase of the West Bengal Election 2026. A serious allegation has been raised by BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar, who claimed that a party booth agent was attacked in the Nadia-Chhapra Assembly constituency. According to him, the incident reflects a larger pattern of intimidation. BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar claimed that a party booth agent was attacked in the Nadia-Chhapra Assembly constituency. He said that it reflects a larger pattern of intimidation. He said that BJP polling agent Mosharraf Mir was reportedly assaulted by a group of unidentified people.

(TMC MP Mahua Moitra reaches polling booth on a TOTO.)

Nandigram

Situated in the Purba Medinipur district, Nandigram is the constituency where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost the election in 2021 assembly election, her first defeat. The TMC has fielded Pabitra Kar, a right-hand man of BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari. It may be a neck-and-neck fight, and if the victory margins narrow down, it will certainly strengthen the authority of Mamata Banerjee.

Bahrampur

Congress veteran and former Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Choudhury, is pitted against ruling TMC's Naru Gopal Mukherjee, while BJP's Subrata Maitra is also in the field.

(TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee with SP leader Akhilesh Yadav.)

Kharagpur Sadar

Former union minister and West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh is contesting from Kharagpur Sadar in Paschim Medinipur district. The ruling TMC has fielded Pradip Sarkar, while CPIM has pitted Madhusudan Roy from this cosmopolitan seat, known for its railway network.

Rajgang

This North Bengal seat goes to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. There are 14 candidates, including Krishna Kalyani of the TMC and Koushik Chaudhury of the BJP. Mohit Sengupta of Congress and Jibananda Singha of the CPI (M) are also in the fray.

Siliguri

Known as the gate of the Himalayas and the hill station of Darjeeling, this city of Dooars is significant because its result may show how much inroads the BJP has made in the area, once considered the fortress of the leftist parties. Gautam Deb of the TMC and Shankar Ghosh of the BJP are in the field. The CPIM has fielded Shardindu Chakraborthy from this seat.

Darjeeling

The Bhartiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha has fielded Bijoy Kumar Rai, while Noman Rai of the BJP is also in the field. The ruling TMC has left this seat for the Gorkha party, hoping that it will win the seat and stop the surge of the saffron force in the hilly area.