West Bengal Muslims against sacrifice of cows on Eid-al-Aadha, Hindu cattle traders want slaughter, details here

Cow slaughter restrictions in West Bengal have left thousands of Hindu cattle traders facing losses. Suvendu Adhikari's government's order ahead of Eid al-Adha has caused Hindu cow breeders to bear the brunt.

An interesting and bizarre socio-economic situation has cropped up in West Bengal after the newly elected Suvendu Adhikari government implemented the cow slaughter act. While most of the Muslims have vowed not to slaughter cows on Eid al-Adha, some Hindus are disappointed over the development. The crisis began with the state home department issuing a notification on May 13, citing the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act, 1950, and the August 2018 order by a Calcutta High Court division bench on a petition seeking a ban on cow slaughters in public places.

West Bengal Cow Slaughter Act

The notification says, "No person shall slaughter bulls, bullocks, cows, calves, male and female buffaloes, buffalo calves, and castrated buffaloes without obtaining written certificates jointly issued by municipality chairpersons or panchayat sabhathipatis and government veterinary surgeons stating that the animal is fit for slaughter." The 2018 High Court says, "Firstly, the slaughter of animals, including cows and buffaloes, in any open public place is strictly prohibited." Secondly, the sacrifice of a cow is no part of the festival of Id-uz-Zoha and is not a religious requirement under Islam, as held by the Supreme Court in the case of Mohd. Hanif Quareshi & Ors. Vs. The State of Bihar."



Reacting to the government notification, Maulana Shafique Qasmi, the Imam of Nakhoda Masjid, asked Muslims not to sacrifice cows during the festival of Eid al-Adha. He said, "I appeal to my Muslim brothers not to offer cows. In fact, they should stop eating beef) altogether. Let the central government declare the cow as a protected national animal. Unfortunately, it is our Hindu brothers who will suffer because they are the ones who breed cattle and sell the herds to Muslims during Eid. Millions of rupees exchange hands."

(Cow Slaughter Ban In West Bengal. AI-generated infographic.

Eid al-Adha cow sacrifice Bengal

Media reports suggest the development has upset the cow breeders, those who are in the business of raising cows, running cow shelters or gaushalas; and those who are in the milk business. Most of these people are Hindus. It is a general practice that after the cows stop producing milk, they are sold. Most of the cow owners are Hindus. Besides, some people are in the business of raising cows. These people have borrowed lakhs of rupees from private lenders and invested the money in the purchase and maintenance of cows, hoping to make a profit by selling these cows before the Muslim festival of sacrifice, or "qurbani." These people have brought cows for an average cost of Rs 70,000 to 80,000 and expect to sell them at an average cost of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.25 lakh.

As the Muslims are scared, they are not buying these cows; the cattle fairs have become lackluster, with most of the cows remaining unsold. This has pulled the price down, and their owners are suffering a heavy financial loss. Only a couple of dozen cows were sold at Polerhat Goru Haat, a cow market in Bhangar in South 24 Parganas. This is the place where about 2,000 cows were sold every day before the present crisis developed.

Hindu cow breeders Bengal

The breeders and those in the business of cows face the problem of determining the age of the animal. As there is no scientifically established mechanism for determining age, the breeders estimate the age by counting the teeth of the bovine animal. The lack of government-appointed veterinary doctors compounds the problem. So, obtaining a fitness certificate is a daunting task for the farmers and cow-dealers. Consequently, the cow-sellers, mostly Hindus, are angry at the government order.

The West Bengal BJP is confused and unable to decide how to tackle the issue. The state BJP’s chief spokesperson, Debjit Sarkar defended the government's decision. He told reporters, "The dairy owners must realise that these strict laws were imposed in 1950, when the BJP didn’t even exist. BJP cannot be a lawbreaker. It is only enforcing the law. Those who have objections may move the court." He added, "If the government feels it may order an exemption. But that cannot contradict the majority’s opinion. Many Indians consider the cow their mother. Cows are worshipped by millions."