West Bengal Assembly's term ends today, will President's Rule be imposed as CM Mamata Banerjee refuses to resign? Unprecedented legal battle brewing

A historic constitutional standoff has emerged in West Bengal after incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refused to resign and dared the governor to dismiss her and impose the President's Rule under Article 356. What happened in Bihar in 2005? Explained here.



The five-year term of the West Bengal Assembly expires on Thursday, May 7, 2026. Once the new house has been elected, the new chief minister will be sworn in on May 9. Yet, the incumbent chief minister has refused to resign, claiming to have won the assembly election. Mamata Banerjee has dared the governor to dismiss her and impose the president's rule in the state. The state faces an unprecedented constitutional crisis. Never before anywhere in the country has an incumbent chief minister refused to resign after he has lost the polls. Generally, an incumbent chief minister resigns after the assembly elections, and the governor asks him or her to continue until the new chief minister takes the oath. With Mamata Banerjee refusing to quit, this did not happen.

Mamata Banerjee sparks constitutional crisis in West Bengal

What next? After no party or coalition emerged with a clear majority after the assembly elections in Bihar in 2005, then CM Rabri Devi resigned, and Governor Buta Singh imposed the president's rule in May. He later dissolved the Bihar Assembly, and fresh elections were held in October. The scenario in West Bengal is completely different. Here, the BJP won 207 out of 294 seats while the incumbent TMC was reduced to 81. However, the incumbent chief minister rejected the election results, refused to resign, and dared the governor to dismiss her and impose the president's rule.

According to the provisions of the Indian Constitution, under these conditions, the governor of the state can ask the chief minister to resign; if he or she denies, he can dismiss him or her and impose President's Rule, invoking Article 356. Article 356 of the Indian Constitution empowers the president to impose "President's Rule" on any state if the constitutional machinery fails. He is allowed to do so on the governor's report or otherwise.

The governor can advise the president to impose the President's Rule even for a day or two as required by the situation. There can not be two chief minister in the state at the same time. The President's Rule can be revoked immediately after this.