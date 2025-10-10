Nobel Peace Prize 2025 sparks global controversy as critics allege US pressure and bias against leftist movements in Venezuela. Maria Corina Machado is considered to be the leading figure of the Venezuelan opposition to Nicolas Maduro.

Was Venezuela opposition leader and vowed antagonist of President Nicholas Maduro given the Nobel Peace Prize 2025 under US pressure? Is it an attempt to defame and marginalize the leftist movement and its governments across the world? The National Coordinator of the political party Vente Venezuela, Maria Corina Machado, is considered to be the leading figure of the Venezuelan opposition. The Nicolas Maduro government has banned her from leaving Venezuela. The allegation of political pressure has also been levelled because Machado was a candidate in the 2012 Venezuelan presidential election, and she lost the opposition primary to Henrique Capriles. The Nobel Prize committee can be accused of being biased also because Machado was one of the lead figures in organizing protests against the government of Nicolás Maduro during the 2014 Venezuelan protests.

What did Norwegian Nobel Committee say?

Announcing the prize Friday, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said that Maria Corina Machado was chosen for "her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy." Jorgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said that Machado was lauded for being a "key, unifying figure in a political opposition that was once deeply divided—an opposition that found common ground in the demand for free elections and representative government." Besides, Frydnes, the Norwegian Nobel Committee consists of foreign policy scholar Asle Toje, former Acting Prime Minister Anne Enger, former Minister of Education Kristin Clemet, and former Secretary of Foreign Affairs Gry Larsen.

(Maria Corina Machado with then-US President George Bush in the White House)

Move to defend freedom?

Fryden said further, "In the past year, Miss Machado has been forced to live in hiding. Despite serious threats against her life, she has remained in the country, a choice that has inspired millions. When authoritarians seize power, it is crucial to recognize courageous defenders of freedom who rise and resist."

Machado bats for capitalism

Machado's views are strongly against the leftist movement. She campaigned as a promoter of "popular capitalism" in 2010. She supports the privatization of state-run entities in Venezuela, including oil company PDVSA. Machado has also supported the international sanctions during the Venezuelan crisis. She went to the extent of advocating for foreign intervention to remove Maduro on humanitarian grounds.

(Maria Corina Machado openly supports capitalism and opposes the left movement.)

Machado clashes with Maduro

In May 2014, Venezuelan government official Jorge Rodríguez presented allegations of a plot by opposition politicians and officials, including Machado, to overthrow Maduro's government. The evidence provided by Venezuelan government officials included alleged emails, accessed through Google, that were addressed to others from both Machado and Pedro Mario Burelli. Venezuela's Attorney General, Luisa Ortega Diaz, subpoenaed Machado along with Burelli, Diego Arria, and Ricardo Koesling in June 2014.

(Maria Conina Machado has supported US sanctions against her own country, Venezuela.)

Machado announced her intent to run for president on February 1, 2019. She insisted that she was not interested in the opposition primary and said that "my goal is to get Maduro out and be able to defeat the regime using all the force." She said further, "There are only two options here, ... We win with a huge majority, or Maduro steals the election."

Machado disqualified for 15 years

The Comptroller General of Venezuela disqualified Machado on June 30, 2023, after a request from the politician Jose Brito. She was linked to alleged crimes by Juan Guaido and accused her of supporting sanctions during the Venezuelan crisis. The Supreme Court of Justice of Venezuela confirmed Machado's 15-year disqualification in January 2024.