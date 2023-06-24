DNA Explainer: Wagner Group armed rebellion in Russia, who are they and why have they rebelled? (photo: ANI)

A rebellion has emerged in Russia when Wagner group chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, led his troops out of Ukraine and advanced toward Moscow. The group has played a key role in advancing Moscow’s war efforts since Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed harsh punishment for the organisers of the armed rebellion. Putin denounced the uprising as 'a stab in the back' in an address to the nation. But what is Wagner Group?

Officially known as the PMC Wagner, the group was formed by Prigozhin in 2014. It is a private army of mercenaries. The group has been fighting alongside the regular Russian army in Ukraine. The Wagner mercenary group also sent military contractors to Libya, Syria, several African countries.

Why has Wagner Group rebelled?

After the rebellion started, Russia's Wagner group chief Prigozhin said, "This is not a military coup, but a march of justice." Prigozhin said he had 25,000 troops under his command and urged the army not to offer resistance.

The rebellion marks an escalation in his struggle with Russian military leaders. The Wagner Group chief has accused Russian military leaders of botching the war in Ukraine and pushing his forces in the field. He posted video of himself at the military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don and claimed his forces had taken control of the airfield and other military facilities in the city.

Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin?

The 62-year-old Prigozhin has long ties to the Russian leader. He won lucrative Kremlin catering contracts that earned him the nickname 'Putin's chef'. A former convict, he gained attention in the US when he and a dozen other Russian nationals were charged with operating a covert social media campaign aimed at fomenting discord ahead of Donald Trump's 2016 presidential election victory.

(With inputs from PTI)