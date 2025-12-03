Putin visit signals strategic reset: From S-400 tech transfer to skilled Indian workforce in Russia

Vladimir Putin’s India visit is set to reshape geopolitics as both nations discuss defence deals, a mobility pact, trade expansion and ways to rebalance ties amid global realignments.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India at a time when the two countries are witnessing a geopolitical paradigm shift. While the US has launched a trade war with India after investing in the bilateral relations for more than a decade, it has started wooing Moscow in an attempt to take it away from China. Russia has shown interest in boosting trade relationships with India through an FTA with the Eurasian Economic Union. It has also hinted at a deal allowing Indians to work in Russia. These issues are likely to figure in the Putin-Modi talks besides the India-Russia defence cooperation. The two-day visit is likely to impact the geopolitics of South Asia as well as the world in a more prosaic way than is currently considered.

India-Russia mobility agreement

Before Putin's visit, Moscow emphasized the bilateral mobility deal due to a shortage of skilled labour amid a falling population growth rate. The agreement may be signed to establish a framework for legal migration, protection of workers' rights, and expansion of skilled Indian manpower in Russia. It will come at a crucial juncture as the post-Communist country is feeling an acute shortage of qualified and skilled workers when its economy is expanding due to reforms. This is likely to pave the path for thousands of new professionals in industries such as construction, textiles, engineering, and electronics. Welcoming the forthcoming India-Russia Mobility Agreement, the Moscow-based Indian Business Alliance (IBA) has said that it will provide skilled manpower for Russia's economy while ensuring secure and dignified employment for Indian professionals.

(India has reduced purchase of Russian crude oil under the US pressure.)

India-Russia trade gap

Though Indian oil companies have reduced importing Russian oil under US pressure, they have not stopped it completely. The Russian delegation is most likely to discuss how to continue buying crude oil from Moscow. Russia is also open to importing more goods from India, and the two sides may discuss the modalities. India-Russia bilateral trade reached a record high of $68.7 billion in FY 2024-25. While India exported goods worth $4.88 billion, its imports reached a whopping amount of $63.84 billion. The two sides may discuss ways to reduce the trade gap.

(Russia may agree to transfer S-400 technology to India)

India-Russia defence cooperation

The most important topic to be discussed will be the defence cooperation. Technology transfer of the S-400 air defence system is most likely to feature, and government-owned Bharat Dynamics Ltd. (BDL) may be pitched in for the local assembly and production of missile components, enhancing indigenous manufacturing capabilities. President Vladimir Putin may push for the purchase of the fifth-generation stealth fighter jet Sukhoi-57 and the advanced S-500 air defense system. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, a PSU, is most likely to be brought on board.

(Russia has offered the fifth-generation stealth fighter Su-57 to India.)

Vladimir Putin's India visit

Putin is visiting India at a time when Moscow has been wooing Pakistan. Though India may not embarrass its guests by raising the issue of their bonhomie with Islamabad after the four-day military skirmishes in May, it is apprehensive of the defence cooperation between them. Earlier, Moscow supplied Pakistan with military hardware, including Mi-17/171 transport helicopters, Mi-35M combat helicopters, and RD-93 engines. The two countries have also signed deals for anti-tank systems, air defence weapons, and small arms. The 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit to be held on December 4-5 in New Delhi may prove to be a game-changer with far-reaching geopolitical consequences.