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Vijay is Tamil Nadu's new CM: How his political style differs from traditional politics, his big challenges

Tamil Nadu politics has been traditionally shaped and dominated by Dravidian parties, with chief ministers symbolising power in a white veshti, and white shirt. Tamil Nadu’s new Chief Minister, C. Joseph Vijay, moved away from this old image, and arrived in black trousers while his crisp white shirt tucked neatly beneath a blazer- with no veshti- marking a sharp departure from the political style long associated with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). 

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 10, 2026, 05:36 PM IST

Vijay is Tamil Nadu's new CM: How his political style differs from traditional politics, his big challenges
Vijay's oath ceremony, his first speech differs his political from DMK, AIADMK (image source: ANI)
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Tamil Nadu politics has been traditionally shaped and dominated by Dravidian parties, with chief ministers symbolising power in a white veshti, and white shirt. Tamil Nadu’s new Chief Minister, C. Joseph Vijay, moved away from this old image, and arrived in black trousers while his crisp white shirt tucked neatly beneath a blazer- with no veshti- marking a sharp departure from the political style long associated with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). 

By ending five decades of Dravidian dominance with a relatively young party, C. Joseph Vijay signalled the arrival of a new political era in Tamil Nadu. His unconventional dress code reflected that shift — projecting a modern, youth-oriented and media-savvy image, something that had already become evident through his massive pre-election rallies. 

Another signature style of C. Joseph Vijay’s politics was his direct address to the public after the formal oath-taking ceremony — a shift from convention, as leaders usually exit the stage after the conclusion of the event. The approach echoed the tone of his pre-election rallies, where he frequently spoke directly to people to build a personal connection with voters. What followed next was yet another moment that appeared to signal confidence and transparency in his government-signing of official documents on stage in full public view.  

Vijay’s oath taking ceremony 

Actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay on Sunday assumed office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after taking a oath in a ceremony held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. As he declared his name during the formal process, the stadium erupted in loud cheers, reflecting the strong emotional connection he enjoys with his supporters. 

Shortly after taking oath, Vijay announced several welfare and governance measures, including 200 units of free electricity for households, the creation of a special anti-drug task force, and a dedicated women’s protection force. 

Vijay signed new orders which included providing 200 units of free power supply to eligible domestic consumers across the state. The government also announced the formation of a special anti-drug trafficking unit to tackle narcotics networks and drug-related crimes. He also approved the creation of a dedicated special task force aimed at strengthening women’s safety and addressing crimes against women. 

Vijay’s challenges 

Political stability 

Political stability remains the biggest challenge for Vijay’s TVK which may be the single largest party, but its recent struggles to form a government on its own suggest dependence on allies like Congress, Left parties and the VCK.  

Tamil Nadu’s political history is witness to dominant single-party structures, not loose coalition.  

Governance 

Though Vijay’s cinematic campaign gained bolstered his popularity, it is far from how government functions. Bureaucracy, fiscal management, crisis response, and administrative discipline is far more complex than life in cinema. According to many analysts, voters supported “Vijay the symbol” more than TVK as a political party, mainly due to his already heightened popularity as an actor.  

As a party, TVK lacks the complex machinery of governance that traditional parties like the DMK and AIADMK have built over half a century. The party boasts of young, inexperienced leaders who are still experimenting with. His challenge is to build a strong governance model while ensuring preventing rivals from forming cracks internally. 

Opposition 

MK Stalin and the DMK have strong internal networks across the state’s political and administrative landscape. Therefore, being careful is crucial for Vijay.  

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