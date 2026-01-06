Will Trump order US military to capture Venezuela’s interim president Delcy Rodríguez after Nicolas Maduro?

Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodríguez assumes power after Maduro’s capture, calls it “kidnapping,” invites US co-operation, and faces threats from Donald Trump.

Will US President Donald Trump order the military to capture Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez after Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores? Vice President since 2018, the 56-year-old leader was sworn in on Monday in a parliamentary session after the Supreme Court asked her to assume the responsibility of running the government. In a clear show of defiance, the interim president said she was pained by what she called the "kidnapping" of Maduro and his wife.

Venezuela interim president Delcy Rodriguez

Rodriguez is considered a pragmatic and astute leader. In the first cabinet meeting after taking office, she indicated that she would engage the US and cooperate with it. She told journalists, "We invite the US government to collaborate with us on an agenda of co-operation oriented towards shared development within the framework of international law." She announced to work for the peace and "the spiritual tranquillity of our people, the economic and social tranquillity of our people". Addressing the National Assembly, she said she accepted the responsibility "with pain" because of the suffering caused by "illegitimate military aggression". It shows she is uncompromising and defiant to Washington.

Donald Trump Venezuela

What will Donald Trump do to her? Will he remove her from the office and run Venezuela's administration directly? While announcing the capture of Maduro, he said that the US will "run" Venezuela until a "safe, proper and judicious transition" is ensured. It is not yet clear how it will do so, though the president said it will be a "group" of people leading the charge. Donald Trump said that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had been talking to Delcy Rodríguez and that she had expressed her willingness to do "whatever the US asks".

Nicolas Maduro's capture

At the same time, the US president also threatened the interim president and said that her outcome could be worse than Nicolas Maduro if she does not “do what’s right.” Talking to 'The Atlantic', he said if she 'doesn't do what's right, she is going to pay a very big price, probably bigger than Maduro.” Trump also indicated that he preferred Rodriguez as Maduro’s successor rather than Maria Corina Machado, the opposition leader.

Why not Maria Corina Machado?

The US president has ruled out handing over the power to Machado, the Nobel Peace Prize winner, who dedicated the award to him. The 'Washington Post' reported that Donald Trump was miffed with Maria Machado accepting the Nobel. It reported that the US president was not keen on endorsing the opposition leader because she had accepted the Nobel Peace Prize, an honour the Republican leader had been eyeing for long. Trump said that though Machado is a “nice woman,” she lacks support and respect inside Venezuela.

It happened despite Maria Machado's attempt to woo Trump. Taking the social media platform, she wrote on X, "It's TIME FOR FREEDOM! Venezuelans, starting today, Nicolas Maduro faces international justice for the heinous crimes committed against Venezuelans and citizens of many other nations."

US-Venezuela oil diplomacy

Analysts believe Trump will focus more on "fixing" Venezuela and exploiting its vast crude oil reserve than on holding elections. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio dropped a hint when he said that Venezuelan elections would be "premature" at the moment. It is also believed that the Trump administration might have opened a back channel with Caracas and started negotiations. After coming under attack from his support base of Make America Great Again (MAGA), Trump may not get distracted from the basic needs of the country.

In the speech delivered immediately after taking the oath, the US president emphasised that the US military would focus on defending its border and the country, indicating that it would not get involved in the affairs of other countries. The analysts believe, Trump would not send the troops to Venezuela and get sucked into the avoidable struggle there. He may try to convince Delcy Rodriguez to cooperate with the US and promise investment of billions of dollars in its oil sector to create jobs. He may go to the extent of lifting the economic sanctions.

Analysts believe that, as the Latin American country is struggling to save its economy from a potential collapse, it may agree to bury the hatchet and go for a new beginning. If Washington lifts sanctions, its oil companies invest billions of dollars and rectify the oil sector, its economy may be put back on track, even by selling oil to the US. Though it may take some time and the international oil prices may fall, the economy may flourish, investment in social sectors may be made and the old good days may return. Keeping these factors in mind, it is unlikely that Trump will capture Rodriguez, as he has threatened.