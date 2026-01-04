Venezuela Crisis Explained: Socialist economy, domestic blunders or U.S. sanctions — Which bears more blame for collapse?

Venezuela’s oil boom crashed into a 73% economic contraction fueled by extreme subsidies, $300 billion lost to corruption, PDVSA underinvestment, and U.S. secondary sanctions that slashed oil output and deepened collapse.

The country with the biggest proven crude oil reserve of an estimated 300 billion barrels and riding on the super-cycle annual GDP growth rate of 10%, collapsed miserably in a decade. The living standard of Venezuela plummeted 74% between 2013 and 2023. This was the fifth steepest fall in the living standard in the modern economic history of the world. What are the reasons for the downfall of the economy? What role did the US economic sanctions play in the collapse? How much did the domestic policies of the successive governments led by Hugo Chavez and Nicolas Maduro contribute to the withering away of the once robust and vibrant economy?

Venezuela's Economy under Hugo Chavez

At a time when the Venezuelan economy was booming, riding on the crest of a prolonged period of increased prices of oil and gas, President Hugo Chavez adopted the policy of freebies, where almost everything was served almost free. Under the Bolivarian Mission, Chavez provided free medical care under the Barrio Adentro scheme, free education under Mission Robinson, highly subsidised groceries under Mission Mercal and direct cash handouts to the poorest of the poor. About 50% of the annual GDP was used in paying for the nationwide subsidies. Consequently, the government was under the massive debt burden of $100 billion.

Venezuela's economic collapse

The government also offered subsidised gasoline, heating oil and software to its people. The gasoline was so cheap that it was smuggled at throwaway prices. The petrol worth an estimated value of $10 billion were sent across the border to Brazil and Colombia every year. This alone caused a massive loss of about $120-150 billion to the exchequer. The entire oil industry was government-owned, with the monopoly of the Petroleos de Venezuela, S.A. or the PDVSA. As the government made no investment, the industry became archaic and outdated and unable to compete in the international market, its production also fell. The only profit they could boast was due to the joint venture projects set up with foreign companies, including those from India.

Nicolas Maduro's price controls economy

The second blunder committed by the administrations of Chavez and Maduro was that they splurged whatever they earned in good times and saved nothing for the bad times. Unlike the oil-rich economies of Saudi Arabia and Norway, they did not set up a fund like the Public Investment Fund or Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund. When the international crude oil price plummeted from $100 per barrel to $40 per barrel, Venezuela was not ready to absorb the shock.

PDVSA oil mismanagement

When the flow of Petro-dollar came to a trickle, the government did not cut spending, rather it adopted the artificial measure of controlling prices of almost everything. The price caps were artificial, often too low, and unable to meet the input costs. This led to shortages, smuggling and closure of manufacturing units, throwing thousands out of jobs. The South American economy was heavily dependent on imports; there was not enough foreign currency to pay for the imports. The regulatory body continued to buy dollars, most of them going to a select few due to corruption and the government lost an estimated $300 billion. The central bank printed more notes, money supply was regularly expanded by 20-30% per month, the country was pushed into a hyperinflationary spiral.

Donald Trump sanctions Venezuelan oil

Nicolas Maduro refused to give access to the US oil firms; Chevron was nationalized by Chavez in 2006 and the US firms suffered. The US stooge and a champion of the free market economy, Congressman Juan Guaido, lost the presidential election in 2019; Maduro was re-elected, much to the chagrin of the US. After Washington failed to dislodge Maduro and anoint its own man in his place, it imposed economic sanctions on Venezuela. After cutting off the Latin American country from the international oil market and freezing its assets in the US, Donald Trump, who was in his first term of presidency, imposed the secondary sanctions. Now, any other country or company doing business with Venezuela would come under the sanctions.

The government-controlled PDVSA was forced to sell its products on the black market to partners that charged high mark-ups in exchange for ‘laundering’ the sanctioned oil. The oil production, which was slashed almost 50% due to years of underinvestment, suffered drastically under the US sanctions. The crude production plummeted from 1500 thousand barrels per day (bpd) before the primary sanctions to 337 thousand bpd after the secondary sanctions in 2020. The economy contracted 73% in 2020.

Narco-terrorism in Venezuela?

The Maduro regime was marked for price controls, profit controls, central bank money printing and extra-budgetary spending. Venezuela did not have checks and balances. The opposition was stifled, the system was corrupt, the judiciary was silent, the media was biased and the economy was groaning under the US economic sanctions. Since the country had virtually no legitimate exports, many turned to forming drug cartels and began supplying narcotics to the US. Under these circumstances, many officials of the Venezuelan Armed Forces were accused of participating in the smuggling of arms and drugs, especially cocaine. Though the CIA has alleged that the narco-terror ring Cartel of the Suns constitutes a formal organisation led by President Nicolas Maduro, independent observers and analysts have rejected it.

The US has attacked Venezuela, captured the president and his wife. Donald Trump has said publicly that Washington will run the South American country, send the US firms to get control of the crude oil, ship it to America and sell it to the world, for profit, of course.