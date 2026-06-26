Your Android phone can warn you before earthquake: How Google’s Alert System Works? Is it available in India?

Was an alert sent to mobile phone users before the Venezuela earthquake? This question is being asked because of Google’s Android Earthquake Alerts System, which uses smartphone sensors to detect earthquakes and send warnings before strong shaking begins. Know how it works.

When the earthquake measuring 7.2 on the Richter Scale hit the Latin American country of Venezuela on June 24, 2026, more than 500 people died in the devastation caused. If media reports are to be believed, Google's Android Earthquake Alerts System sent an alert before people felt the earthquake. Google has claimed that its system has detected thousands of earthquakes and sent alerts to millions of people in nearly 100 countries over the last four years. It has also said on its official website that the system has been developed based on the evaluation of thousands of earthquakes, analysis of specific earthquake examples and direct user feedback. However, many questions were raised: what is the system created by Google? How does it work? How is it different from the traditional system? How reliable is it?

How does Google's Android Earthquake Alerts System work?

According to Google Research:

The accelerometer used in an Android phone can also detect the ground shaking from an earthquake. It is the same sensor that flips the screen when it is turned sideways.

If a stationary phone detects the initial, faster-moving P-wave of an earthquake, it sends a signal and the coarse location of where the shaking occurred to the earthquake detection server.

The data is analysed to confirm that an earthquake is happening and estimate its location and magnitude.

This way, before the more damaging S-wave of an earthquake reaches the people, they are alerted.

The alert can be received, but it should have certain facilities.

The users must have Wi-Fi and or cellular data connectivity, and both Android Earthquake Alerts and location settings must be enabled.

Those who do not wish to receive these alerts can turn off Earthquake Alerts in device settings.

When was Google's Android Earthquake Alerts System launched?

Google launched the alert system in April 2021 in New Zealand and Greece. It generated the alerts using Android detections. The system was active in 98 countries by the end of 2023. However, the Google Earthquake Alert System faces many challenges. One of the most difficult parts of the system is that the EEW system estimates the magnitude of an earthquake in real-time. The magnitude decides the strength of the earthquake and estimates how devastating it could be. The magnitude also indicates how far the shaking will travel. If it is underestimated, the entire purpose is defeated. Google claims that it has improved a lot in the last three years. It has also said that the median absolute error of the first magnitude estimate has dropped from 0.50 to just 0.25.

Is Google Earthquake Alert available in India?

The Google Android Earthquake Alert System is available in India. It works as a crowdsourced, supplemental early-warning network. Google has designed it to work in tandem with, rather than replace, official government infrastructure to provide citizens with a few precious seconds of notice before ground shaking hits.