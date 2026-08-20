Why Congress sings only 2 stanzas of Vande Mataram: 1937 resolution explained

Why are the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram the official national song? Why does the Congress Party stick to the decision of singing only the first two stanzas? Explained here.

After Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress Party of "insulting freedom fighters" and indulging in "appeasement politics" over Vande Mataram, the controversy surrounding the national song further deepened. The Grand Old Party reiterated that it would sing only the first two stanzas of the song. With this, the questions that began reverberating are: why does the Congress Party stick to its traditional stand of singing only two stanzas and omit the remaining four? What happened in 1937 that the Congress refuses to budge from its old stand even now?

Vande Mataram Controversy

Composed by then District Magistrate Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay of British India, the 'Vande Mataram' song was first published on November 7, 1875, in the Bengali magazine 'Bangadarshan' before being included in 'Ananadmath', a novel by the same author. The novel was based on the Sanyasi Rebellion (1763–1800), an armed uprising by Hindu ascetics and Muslim fakirs against the oppressive revenue policies and religious restrictions under British rule. The song is an ode to Mother India. The first two stanzas praise the motherland and describe its fertile fields, rivers, cool breeze, greenery, and beauty and prosperity, with no explicit references to Hindu deities. However, the remaining four stanzas portray the motherland as Hindu goddesses- Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswati.

(Full text of Vande Mataram.)

Muslim leaders of the time, including Muhammad Ali Jinnah of the Muslim League, protested against the song, arguing that it is the worship of the motherland as deities, prohibited under the basic tenets of Islam. After the controversy deepened, the Congress formed a panel of experts, Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, and leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhas Chandra Bose, and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.

The Congress Working Committee adopted a historic resolution on October 28, 1937. It said:

Only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram should be sung at national gatherings.

The remaining four stanzas could continue to exist as a part of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee's work.

Organisers are free to sing other patriotic songs as well.

After India gained independence, the Constituent Assembly discussed many issues like the national flag, national symbol, national anthem and national song. Its president, Dr Rajendra Prasad, declared on January 24, 1950:

Jana Gana Mana would be the national anthem of India. Vande Mataram will be the national song of the country; its first two stanzas would be used for the purpose.

Congress on Vande Mataram row

Congress Working Committee reaffirmed on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, that it would continue to sing only the first two stanzas of Bankim's song. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that it was in line with the position taken by the freedom fighters. He said, "If that is the crime, then file a case against Gandhiji, Nehru and Vallabhbhai Patel." He added, “I did what has been happening for the last 80 years.”

However, it does not sync well with the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home. The new protocol says that a six-stanza version of the National Song, lasting 3 minutes and 10 seconds, should be sung at all government functions.