Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: What is rat hole mining, traditional mining method being used to rescue 41 trapped workers?

With obstruction caused by large metal pieces and the breaking of the auger, the rescuers are now using rat-hole mining to drill through the remaining few meters. Here is what it is, and how it can be beneficial.

A team of six 'rat-hole' miners from UP are today utilizing the rat-hole mining technique to drill through the remaining few meters inside the Silkyara tunnel to rescue 41 trapped workers.

The rescuers said that drilling would be completed in 24 hours and the trapped labourers would be rescued soon, as the rescue operations entered the 17th day.

Earlier, the operations were hindered due to the breaking of the auger and large metal pieces obstructing the machine drilling,

An official said on the rescue efforts, “They will have to drill at least 10 to 12 metres with their own hands. They will mostly use two tools — hand-held drilling machines to remove the rubble and gas cutters for cutting the iron hurdles,”

One of the rescuers, Naseem asserted, "51 metres of drilling is completed. We have done 5 metres inside through manual drilling. We are going inside the 800 mm pipe and about 6 metres of drilling work is left. It won't take much long, we will complete it in 24 hours, and will bring our boys out soon." He added that it takes about 1-2 hours to drill 1 metre and if any hindrance occurs it may take longer but so far the work has been going well.

What is rat-hole mining?

Rat hole mining is a technique of extracting coal from narrow, horizontal seams, and is widely used in Meghalaya. The term “rat hole” denotes the narrow pits dug into the ground, scaling just large enough for one person to pass and extract coal.

After the pits are dug, miners pass from them using ropes or bamboo ladders to reach the coal seams. The coal is then manually extracted using ancient tools such as pickaxes, shovels, and baskets.

The rat-hole mining is widely of two kinds. The first is the side-cutting procedure in which narrow tunnels are dug on the hilly slopes and workers go inside to find the coal seam.

Another rat-hole mining technique is box-cutting in which a rectangular opening is carved, ranging from 10 to 100 sqm, and through that a vertical pit is dug. After the coal seam is found, rat-hole-sized tunnels are dug horizontally from which workers remove the coal.

Environmental and safety hazards

Rat hole mining involves numerous safety and environmental hazards. The mines are unregulated, lacking safety measures such as proper ventilation, structural support, or safety gear for the workers. Also, this process leads to land degradation, deforestation, and water pollution.

This technique of mining has met intense criticism due to its hazardous working conditions, environmental damage, and numerous accidents triggering injuries and fatalities. Despite efforts by authorities to regulate or ban such practice, it exists due to economic factors and a lack of suitable alternative livelihoods for the local population.

In 2014, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) banned it, and retained the ban in 2015, citing concerns about its unscientific nature and the safety risks posed to workers. The order was related to Meghalaya, where this remained a common practice for coal mining. The state government then appealed against the order in the Supreme Court. Despite the ban, illegal rat-hole mining continues, causing accidents and fatalities in Meghalaya.





