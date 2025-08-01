Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This Indian city beats Florence, to enter top 5 best cities in the world for travellers in 2025, not Delhi, Goa, Kerala, Kashmir, it is...

Malegaon blast: ATS officer who investigated case makes shocking revelation about Mohan Bhagwat, says ‘there were orders to...’

US Tariff on India: Did Donald Trump tilt to Pakistan for personal reasons, financial benefits for family?

CLAT 2026 Notification: Registration begins at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, check application process, eligibility,

Meet Noida's first woman DM, Medha Roopam's husband, IIT grad, who cracked UPSC exam with AIR..., now posted as...

Yuzvendra Chahal breaks silence on wearing 'Be Your Own Sugar Daddy' t-shirt after divorce from Dhanashree Verma: 'Just wanted to give...'

Ex-MP Prajwal Revanna convicted in rape case by Bengaluru Special Court

This is Uttar Pradesh's richest district, has per capita income higher than Japan, its not Agra, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, it is...

Shanta Pal, Bangladeshi model, food vlogger, arrested in Kolkata due to..., she used to...

After Rajesh Khanna's death, 64 unopened suitcases were found in his home, they were full of..., superstar's last wish remained unfulfilled, wanted to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This Indian city beats Florence, to enter top 5 best cities in the world for travellers in 2025, not Delhi, Goa, Kerala, Kashmir, it is...

This Indian city is named one of Top 5 cities in world in 2025; All you need to

CLAT 2026 Notification: Registration begins at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, check application process, eligibility,

CLAT 2026 Notification: Registration begins at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, check app

US Tariff on India: Did Donald Trump tilt to Pakistan for personal reasons, financial benefits for family?

US Tariff on India: Did Donald Trump tilt to Pakistan for personal reasons?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Mrunal Thakur, TV actress who became a Bollywood star, now lives luxuriously, has swanky car collection, her net worth is...

Mrunal Thakur turns 32: Peek inside actress's net worth, car collection, more

From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors

Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon

HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

US Tariff on India: Did Donald Trump tilt to Pakistan for personal reasons, financial benefits for family?

What happened that Donald Trump not only punished India, but also tilted towards its arch-rival? Why a sudden change in the approach towards a country, with which Washington hopes to increase the bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030?

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 02:41 PM IST

US Tariff on India: Did Donald Trump tilt to Pakistan for personal reasons, financial benefits for family?
Donald Trump with Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif (File Image)

TRENDING NOW

What happened was that President Donald Trump reduced the US tariff on Pakistan from 29% to 19%, while imposing a 25% tariff on India. Worse, he announced an oil deal with Islamabad and declared that a US firm will develop a massive oil reserve for the Islamic nation, even though there is no proven crude reserve in the country. Pakistan has no refining capacity, no technical know-how or capital to develop such an oil reserve. What happened that Donald Trump not only punished India but also tilted towards its arch-rival? Why a sudden change in the approach towards a country, with which Washington hopes to increase the bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030?

Trump family's cryptocurrency deal with Pakistan

Analysts believe that personal reasons like the possibility of getting financial and business benefits for the family may be a good, big reason. Pakistan signed a deal with World Liberty Financial on April 26 in Islamabad to legalise cryptocurrency in the country. The signing ceremony was attended by Pakistan's Minister for Information Ataullah Tarar, PCC CEO Bilal Bin Saeed, WLF Co-Chairman Zachary Witkoff, and others. If reports are to be believed, Trump's family members, including his sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr, and son-in-law Jared Kushner, hold a 60% stake in the WLF. The importance of the project can be gauged by the fact that the WLF delegation met Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Army Chief General Asim Munir, the Deputy Prime Minister, and the Information and Defence Ministers to formalise cooperation.

Abu Dhabi's MGX in Binance Holdings invested $2 billion in March in the WLF, which has a stablecoin product called USD1. The MGX used it for investment. The Trump family and its affiliates received $22.5 billion units of World Liberty's coins, $WLFI. 

Donald Trump's penchant for Nobel Prize

Another personal reason for tilting towards Pakistan might be Islamabad's endorsement of Donald Trump's nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize. Pakistan formally recommended the US President for the Nobel Peace Prize, citing his “decisive diplomatic intervention” in the four-day India-Pakistan military clash. 

Hours after the US president announced tariff rates for India, Pakistan, and many other countries, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed that Donald Trump has brought war to an end in many conflict zones, and his attempts make a strong case for the Nobel Peace Prize 2026. She said, "The President has now ended conflicts between Thailand and Cambodia, Israel and Iran, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, India and Pakistan, Serbia and Kosovo, and Egypt and Ethiopia. This means President Trump has brokered, on average, about one peace deal or ceasefire per month during his six months in office. It is well past time that President Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill etches name in history at The Oval; joins Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli in elite list
IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill etches name in history at The Oval; joins Sunil Gavaska
Surendar Rama Sitaraman: Driving the Next Generation of AI and Intelligent Systems
Surendar Rama Sitaraman: Driving Next-Gen AI & Intelligent Systems
Good news for customers, government is rolling out NEW reforms in Bank laws, will be effective from...
Good news for customers, government is rolling out NEW reforms in Bank laws...
Dhadak 2 first review out: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri give solid performance in hard-hitting film, but it lacks...
Dhadak 2 first review: Siddhant, Triptii give solid performances
The Krishna Effect: A Sonic Journey through the Wisdom of Krishna to help us in the 21 st Century.
The Krishna Effect: Sonic Wisdom for the 21st Century.
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Mrunal Thakur, TV actress who became a Bollywood star, now lives luxuriously, has swanky car collection, her net worth is...
Mrunal Thakur turns 32: Peek inside actress's net worth, car collection, more
From Ajay Devgan, Jaideep Ahlawat to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet India's highest-paid OTT actors
Ajay Devgan to Manoj Bajpayee: Meet 8 of India's highest paid OTT actors
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: 5 ethnic looks that prove she’s true style icon
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
Kiara Advani: Inside her glamorous life, from luxury cars to Rs 70 crore mansion
From Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day to Ganesh Chaturthi: Full list of Indian holidays in August 2025
From Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day to Ganesh Chaturthi: Full list of Indian h
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE