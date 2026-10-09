US green-card crackdown hits Indian IT firms: Will jobs, exports and the rupee suffer?

The Donald Trump administration's suspension of eight IT firms from the US Permanent Labour Certification (PERM) programme has raised concerns and started a debate in India. How may it impact the Indian IT sector and the rupee? May it benefit India in the long run?

After punishing India for buying cheap Russian oil and bringing it under the aegis of the economic sanctions against Iran, the US has taken steps that may hit the Indian economy hard. The Donald Trump administration suspended eight Indian IT firms, including Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL, and Capgemini, from the Permanent Labor Certification Programme. This means these companies would not be allowed to hire foreign professionals under its Green Card facility. The administration has alleged that the US companies hire cheaper resources from India and other countries to replace the US professionals.

PERM: Indian IT firms

The PERM suspension bars Indian IT companies working in the US from hiring resources from India. However, it does not stop them from delivering services to the clients in the US. Exports of IT services may not fall sharply; however, companies will have to hire local professionals and pay higher wages. This will certainly increase their input costs and reduce the margins. The problem may get complicated if the restrictions are extended to contracts, work visas, and other business operations.

Employees demanding long-term visas may get stuck, and their visa requests may be delayed. The Indian IT firms working in the US may find it difficult to retain those professionals who insist on

long-term US residency. This will increase attrition and recruitment costs, hitting their margins again.

Those Indian employees working in the US who are near the six-year limit of H1-B visas and have not yet received approval of the I-150 petition face a bigger risk. They may opt out on their own and find a new job somewhere else.

Impact on Indian IT sector

However, some experts believe that the US decision may not be detrimental for Indian ITES firms because most of them have already reduced their dependence on the green card route. Reports suggest Indian IT ​firms filed less than 2% of the PERM applications between October 2024 and September 2025. Non-governmental trade association and advocacy group, the National Association of Software and Service Companies, or NASSCOM, said on Thursday that Indian companies have reduced their dependence on H-1B visas and have increased local hiring ​in the US.

Echoing the sentiments, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said it did not expect the suspension to affect its workforce strategy or client engagements. It also said that its PERM applications over the past two years have come down to single digits. It has also announced its plan to hire an additional 15,000 professionals in the US in the next five years.

However, the adverse impact on India can not be ruled out. India has an IT/ITES industry worth $220-$300 billion, and half of this is exported to the US. About 90% of this is delivered from India on an offshore model. The on-site work has a smaller share.

There is no threat of job loss on a large scale in India; IT and ITES companies would continue to get work from the US and deliver it. The current account deficit will not widen; the rupee will not weaken further for this reason as long as the US dollar continues to flow.

It could benefit India in some other ways.

High-value work like research and development, product, and AI may shift to India via Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

The traditional H-1 B visa-green card pathway may get less attractive.

Brain drain from India may slow down.

Some people from the US may return, and those in India may stay here.

It may serve as a wider warning to overall US policy on immigration and the work permit regime.



US Vice President JD Vance has said the step has been taken to stop the abuse of the Permanent Labour Certification Programme (PERM), and create an atmosphere for hiring "great American workers" instead of replacing them with what he called "foreign indentured workers". He also accused Microsoft of abusing the visa system and prioritising foreign workers over the US citizens. It is believed that once the issue is addressed and Indian companies hire local people, the issue may be solved.