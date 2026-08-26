Why did US sanction 4 Indian firms doing business with Iran? Will India-US ties suffer? What happens to petrol prices?

Immediately after launching the new 'Operation Economic Outcast' against Iran, Donald Trump imposed sanctions on four Indian companies and three individuals. Will the action affect petrol and diesel prices? Will it derail the ongoing talks for the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement? Explained.

A day after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant announced 'Operation Economic Outcast', the US sanctioned four India-based companies for allegedly importing petroleum and petrochemical products from Iran. As the new steps aim to cut off Iran's revenue and isolate its economy, the Indian companies were caught in the war between the two countries. The questions being asked now are: Why did the Donald Trump administration target Indian companies? Will Indian companies stop buying oil from Iran? Will petrol and diesel prices soar in India now? Could the step hit and derail the India-US trade talks on the Bilateral Trade Agreement?

US sanctions Indian companies

The new action also targets foreign companies doing business with Tehran and the transactions taking place outside the US. Thus, any company doing business with any Iranian company anywhere will be punished. The four Indian companies caught in the dragnet are:

Portease Partners LLP Sadashiva Overseas Limited PP Softtech Private Limited Prakrutees Infra Impex Private Limited

The three Indian citizens placed under sanctions are:

Indrismiya Ashrafmiya Sheikh Harish Ramachandra Rangi Prashant Garg

The United States is targeting individuals and entities involved in the Iranian regime’s weapons procurement; cyber intrusions into U.S. energy, defense, and health infrastructure; and the illicit oil shipments that fund terrorism across the Middle East. We call on the… August 24, 2026

What did they do?

According to the US State Department:

Sadashiva Overseas imported petroleum products worth around USD 69 million from multiple companies in Iran.

PP Softtech and Prakrutees Infra each imported petroleum products worth USD 25 million from Iranian companies.

Portease Partners LLP is a customer brokerage firm; it assisted the other Indian companies in doing business.

The three individuals are the owners of these companies.

US sanctions Iran

Tommy Pigott, Spokesperson of the US Department of State, wrote on his official X account, "The United States is targeting individuals and entities involved in the Iranian regime’s weapons procurement; cyber intrusions into US energy, defence, and health infrastructure; and the illicit oil shipments that fund terrorism across the Middle East. We call on the international community to join us in holding these actors to account."

What exact US sanctions are?

All assets of the companies placed under sanctions will be blocked under US jurisdiction.

These companies will be excluded from the US financial system.

The administration will put restrictions on dollar-denominated transactions of these companies.

International banks and insurers won't work with these firms.

These companies will not get access to US-linked markets.

(Narendra Modi with Donald Trump at the White House.

Why are these sanctions important?

India and the US are holding talks for the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

The two countries are strengthening defence cooperation, with India buying more military hardware.

India is participating in strategic initiatives such as the Quad, or the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, which aims to contain China.

India is buying more crude oil from the U

Will it hit India-US Ties?

Not exactly. The India-US ties are not likely to be hit hard, as India-Iran bilateral trade during the financial year 2025-26 was $1.63 billion, down from the peak of $17.03 billion during 2018-19, before the US imposed sanctions on Iran.

Washington needs India to counterbalance and contain Chinese influence, particularly in the South China Sea.

New Delhi can play an important role and help the Pentagon in the Indo-Pacific region,

India needs the US in defence cooperation.

New Delhi wants technology partnerships, particularly in semiconductors and AI

Semiconductor collaboration.

India-US relations are based on a strategic partnership and shared geopolitical and economic interests. The steps taken by the US are measures to enforce its already imposed sanctions. Besides, these steps are not against India; they are against select Indian companies. It will have very limited impact and won't affect the relationship. New Delhi will have three challenges: it will have to preserve its strategic partnership with the US, protect its energy security and connectivity through Iran and safeguard its companies from getting caught in future sanctions.