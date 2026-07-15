US hypocrisy Over Russian Oil Exposed: Donald Trump punishes India, spares allies, forces Delhi to buy more American crude?

The US congressional bill proposing a 100% secondary tariff on countries importing Russian crude oil has exposed the American hypocrisy and sinister game plan of selling its crude to the world market. It has also reignited tensions with India and renewed accusations of Washington's double standards.

Has the US once again exposed its hypocrisy over the Russia sanctions? In what may be called a ridiculous and extremely uncertain economic policy that might hurt many economies around the world, the senators have unveiled a bill that, if passed by the House, would make it mandatory to impose a punitive secondary tariff of 100% on countries that import Russian crude oil. The mercurial president took equally mercurial decisions on this issue on earlier occasions. President Donald Trump imposed a 25% secondary tariff on India for buying crude oil from Russia, waived it for two months during the war with Iran lest the crude prices spiral out of control, and let the waiver expire to increase pressure on New Delhi. Originally championed by Trump's close confidante, late Lindsay Graham, the bill eases the original proposal's tariff threat on China, India and other importers of Russian oil and gas from 500% to 100%.

Russia oil sanctions: US hypocrisy

While Washington asserts that any oil purchase from Russia undermines international efforts to isolate the Russian economy and bring the Ukraine war to an end, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has gone to the extent of accusing India of financing Moscow's war machine. After coming under Chinese pressure, the US also accused New Delhi of profiteering by buying cheap crude and selling it to the European and African markets. The US policymakers chose to forget that most of the buyers of this Indian oil are members of the EU and NATO, close US allies.

However, the US hypocrisy also stands exposed in the wake of the revelations made by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. He claimed that Washington begged India to buy Russian oil in 2022 to help stabilise global energy markets following disruptions from the Ukraine war. He also said that the US decisions to impose and lift tariffs or sanctions on Russia were not based on principles; rather, they were to control the oil prices. He said, "Right now, if you see, after having first put tariffs on us for buying Russian oil, the US then again lifted its sanctions... Let's not pretend there's some great principle involved here. I don't think making this about sanctimony is really warranted."

Russian oil imports

The MoU signed by the US and Iran to bring the ongoing conflict to an end also shows the hypocritical approach adopted by Donald Trump. According to the deal, Washington will lift sanctions imposed on Iran and invest about $300 billion in infrastructure development and reconstruction in the Islamic country.

An analysis shows the real intentions of the Donald Trump administration. After stopping imports from Iran and drastically cutting purchases from Russia, the US emerged as a key supplier of crude oil for India. The imports of US crude oil soared 51% in the first half of 2025 and reached a 10.7% share of total imports by October 2025. The imports of Russian crude dropped 19% in February 2026 after India faced fresh sanctions and 25% punitive tariffs. The bill introduced in the US Congress should also be viewed from this angle.

It may be recalled that China, India, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan are the top five buyers of Russian oil, while China, France, Japan, Hungary and Belgium are the top five purchasers of Russian oil. Slovakia, Hungary, Belgium, and Japan are close US allies.