US revokes Iran oil waiver: How it could hit India's energy security, BTA talks, ties with Washington

Donald Trump's move to withdraw the waiver on sanctions for importing Iranian oil has put India under pressure ahead of crucial Bilateral Trade Agreement talks. Why does India face an energy challenge and tougher negotiations? Explained here.

Though Iran was not one of the top suppliers of crude oil or LPG to India, the US decision to waive the punitive tariff on its imports is bound to have a cascading impact on India and its energy security. It is also most likely to impact the India-US bilateral relations and the talks for the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). Analysts believe that this US decision, coupled with its announcement to impose the provisions of Super 301 on India, may be an attempt to browbeat New Delhi and put pressure on it before the resumption of the BTA talks. The BTA talks are most likely to resume this month, and the US is believed to have put extra pressure on India to extract the maximum possible concession and make it accept all of its demands during the talks, which may shape the India-US ties in more than one way. However, the analysts believe it may boomerang on Washington and make New Delhi more resolute and adamant.

US Iran oil sanctions waiver

Donald Trump administration announced a waiver of the sanctions on imports of Iranian oil for 60 days. The decision, taken to create a conducive environment for the ceasefire talks with the Shiite nation, allowed countries to legally buy Iranian crude until August 21, 2026. However, as the impasse in the Strait of Hormuz continued and the warring nations attacked each other, Washington revoked the waiver nearly six weeks early, and restored the restrictions on imports of Iranian oil.

(Crude Oil.)

India's energy security

Though India was not buying crude oil or cooking gas from Iran when the US announced the waiver, it had bought a significant amount of oil before the sanctions were imposed. The share of Iranian oil before the US sanctions was as follows:

Year 2017: 9-10% of the total crude imports.

Year 2018-19: 10.5% of the total oil imports by India.

Before the imposition of US sanctions, New Delhi purchased about 23-24 million barrels of crude oil annually from Iran.

Impact on India

After the imposition of the economic sanctions and the secondary sanctions in 2019, India changed its import portfolio and bought oil from these countries:

Saudi Arabia UAE Iraq Russia United States West African countries.

(Strait of Hormuz. AI-generated image.)

It impacted India both from an economic point of view and from that of energy security. It faced the following problems:

India had to pay more as the oil prices soared in the international market due to the supply line disruption and the widening demand-supply gap.

Consequently, the energy bill soared.

For a country like India that imports about 85% of its energy needs, its energy security came under severe threat.

A larger import bill means more payments in dollars, that put an extra pressure on the currency, and the rupee became weaker and more vulnerable.

It led to a larger current account deficit.

India-US BTA talks

It pushed India toward Russia, which was under tremendous pressure after it invaded Ukraine and landed in an internecine war. Moscow offered a 10%-15% discount on it crude and New Delhi increased its intake in 2022. While India sourced less than 1% of its oil from Russia before the beginning of the Ukraine war, it soared to 46% to 50% of India's total crude imports. Delhi bought a record 2.6–2.7 million barrels per day (bpd) in June 2026.

Coming under pressure after the cancellation of the waiver of the US sanctions on Iran, India will have to diversify its import portfolio as follows:

Brazil Other countries of Latin America, like Colombia US Guyana Africa

(US Waiver Of Iran Sanction: AI-generated Image.)

India has also started energy experiments and is taking bold steps like:

Ethanol blending, Ethanol-20, has become the norm of India's energy security.

India has offered schemes and concessions for electric vehicles.

India has pushed its energy consumers for green hydrogen

Solar energy

Offshore wind turbines

While the government-controlled Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) like the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) increased the prices of petroleum, diesel and gases like LPG, LNG, and PNG many times. The supply disruption due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 45% of the fuel flows, has impacted India. Now, New Delhi will have to think more innovatively and come out with better solutions.