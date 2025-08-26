Add DNA as a Preferred Source
US notifies additional 25% tariffs on India for buying Russian oil, why is it not trade issue? Donald Trump's real intentions are...

It is believed that by imposing an additional tariff of 25%, US President Donald Trump has punished India for other things, keeping in mind not the business interests of the US or India. Experts also believe that the additional tariff is not a trade issue at all. Details here.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 26, 2025, 02:53 PM IST

US notifies additional 25% tariffs on India for buying Russian oil, why is it not trade issue? Donald Trump's real intentions are...
US President Donald Trump with PM Narendra Modi at the White House. (File Image)
The US State Homeland Security Department has notified the implementation of 25% secondary tariffs on India for buying Russian oil. It is above the base tariff of 25%. So, Indian exports will be levied a cumulative tariff of 50% on or after 12:01 AM Eastern Daylight Time on August 27, 2025. However, analysts believe it is not an oil issue, contrary to what appears. It is believed that President Donald Trump punished India for other things, keeping in mind not the business interests of the US or India. Experts also believe that the additional tariff is not a trade issue at all. 

Why is Donald Trump angry at India?

Hours before the tariff notification, the US president claimed that seven fighter jets were shot down during the four-day military clash between India and Pakistan in May. He also reiterated that it was he who mediated between the two warring neighbours who were at the threshold of a nuclear war. He claimed to have forced India and Pakistan to stop the clash and agree to a ceasefire by threatening to stop doing business with them. India has flatly rejected the claim many times. Analysts believe that Trump, known for his penchant for the Nobel Peace Prize, is angry at New Delhi for not giving him the credit. He has punished India. 

Is additional tariff trade issue?

The additional tariff is not an oil issue or a trade issue is also clear by what US Vice President JD Vance has said. Explaining the reason for the secondary tariffs, he said, "Trump has applied aggressive economic leverage, for example, secondary tariffs on India, to try to make it harder for the Russians to get rich from their oil economy." He added, "We believe we've already seen some significant concessions from both sides, just in the last few weeks." Washington has been accusing India of helping Russia in its war against Ukraine by financing its war machine by buying its oil and weapons. 

Who is biggest buyer of Russian oil?

However, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has rejected it. He has pointed out that the biggest buyer of Russian oil is China, and the biggest buyer of Russian gas is the European Union, but Donald Trump did not punish them with an additional tariff. India also showed its defiance when the state-run oil companies Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum resumed buying Russian oil after a brief lull. Though India has purchased two million barrels of crude oil from the US, the Trump administration is not happy. 

