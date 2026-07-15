Explained: Why US Navy cannot control Strait of Hormuz despite 20 warships and 22 Gulf bases

Despite maintaining a massive military presence in the Gulf, the US Navy under the mighty Pentagon has been unable to fully secure the Strait of Hormuz. The reasons and the conditions explained.



In what may be called a superpower's complete surrender to a small nation living in the olden days, the Pentagon has miserably failed to capture a 33-kilometre-wide waterway that connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and opens the channel for the country it has been fighting for more than 100 days. Each time President Donald Trump declares to wipe out the entire civilisation of Iran, he backtracks. Despite his preposterous rhetoric, he has failed to get a small thing done: control of the Strait of Hormuz.

US CENTCOM, Hormuz chokepoint

Armed with 20 warships and 10,000 personnel, the US CENTCOM maintains a massive reinforced footprint in the Gulf region, besides maintaining its 22 bases spread across Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Oman, Kuwait, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. The United States Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), which has under its control the operational areas of the Arabian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, and the Red Sea, can attack any target in the area and carry out any military operation.

It appears that they can do anything, but capture a small 33-km waterway in the area. Leave aside capture, they cannot escort the cargo vessels even after taking a fee for the service. The area is dominated by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which can not be compared with the mighty US CENTCOM or the US NAVCENT. The IRGC has mined the waterway and the adjoining seas under its control; it has used many types of naval mines, including bottom, tethered, drifting and limpet mines. Though the US Navy has the technology and experience of sweeping the mines, it is a slow, high-risk operation that requires underwater drones, helicopters, divers and mine-hunting ships. The modern mine-countermeasure operations can take weeks, and the US has no automatic mine sweepers in the area at present.

US-Iran Conflict: IRGC Navy

Another important factor is that the IRGC Navy retains asymmetric capabilities, despite suffering heavy losses and damage in the US attacks. Even a weak and decimated IRGC can use Fast-attack craft, Mini submarines, Naval mines and Explosive-laden small craft and speed boats to attack the mighty navy and cause considerable damage.

The geography of the Strait of Hormuz also poses serious challenges to any operation to capture it. It is only 33 kilometres wide at its narrowest point; the shipping lanes are just 3 kms wide in each direction. It explains how Iran, which surrounds it from the north, can choke the strait and block the waterway, through which about 20% of the total crude requirement flows, even during a war.

Oil tanker security in Strait of Hormuz

The analysts believe that the US Navy can not escort the cargo vessels because it would need a large number of warships, patrol aircraft, drones, logistics vessels and trained personnel, and these facilities can not reach or work for a long time in such a narrow place. Secondly, the IRGC can target anti-ship missiles, drones, naval mines, submarines and fast attack craft easily. The reaction time in the narrow Strait of Hormuz is limited, making it more difficult for the mighty navy to succeed. More importantly, these mighty warships can reduce risks, but they cannot ensure the foolproof safety of every commercial vessel in the wake of coordinated and targeted attacks.

The escort missions would create more problems than they would solve because they would slow down the movement, restrict commercial shipping, create bottlenecks and increase waiting times for dozens of oil tankers passing through the strait. The entire waterway would be choked, and hundreds of vessels would get stuck there. Besides, continuous escorts will increase the fuel consumption and costs, logistics, surveillance and operational expenses. It will push up the insurance premium costs for commercial shipping and increase the overall cost of the crude, making the entire operation counterproductive.