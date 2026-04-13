US blockade of Strait of Hormuz begins: Inside Pentagon's military plan-destroyers, drones, 5th Fleet Explained

How will the Pentagon implement the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz or the Iranian ports. Inside the Aircraft carriers USS Gerald R Ford (CVN 78) and USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), the guided-missile submarines (SSGNs) equipped with Tomahawk missiles.

In a few hours since writing this news article or by the time you read it, the US is most likely to block the ports leading to the Strait of Hormuz. Minutes after the US-Iran talks in Pakistan had failed and Vice President JD Vance announced that his delegation would return empty-handed, President Donald Trump announced that Washington would block the waterway connecting the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. Soon after that, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement that the blockade would apply to "all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports" from 10 am Eastern Time, or 14:00 GMT, on April 13. It will apply to "vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas". It made it clear that even those on the Gulf and the Gulf of Oman would not be spared.

CENTCOM maritime traffic statement

There are conflicting reports on this matter. While President Trump said the blockade would target any ships trying to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz, CENTCOM said it would only target ships going to or from Iranian ports. Secondly, there will not be a complete blockade of the waterway; rather, it would be a "port blockade," meaning only the Iranian ports would be blocked. CENTCOM has also said that it would not stop ships passing through the Strait, meaning going to or from non-Iranian ports such as those in the UAE, Kuwait, or Iraq would not be stopped. It is also clear that those vessels had paid toll to the Iranian ports.

(US Blockade of Strait of Hormuz, AI-generated image.)

How the blockade may be implemented

The US would use its navy and air force to implement the blockade. The Bahrain-based US 5th Fleet has been entrusted with the responsibility of implementing the blockade. How ill it work?

Destroyers deployed:

To stop the vessels outside the Gulf of Oman, the Pentagon has deployed destroyers and cruisers outside the Strait to intercept vessels before they enter the Strait of Hormuz.

Missiles on the mission:

CENTCOM has also stationed drones like MQ-9 Reapers and P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft to track every ship moving in the region using the Automatic Identification System (AIS) and radar.

The Pentagon has deployed:

Aircraft carriers USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) and USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72).

The guided-missile submarines (SSGNs) are equipped with Tomahawk missiles for deterrence.

The US has the support of "Indigo Defender" partners like Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Jordan.

VBSS System:

The Pentagon has also deployed the "Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure" teams near the mouth of the waterway. It works in such a way that if a vessel does not accept the radio commands to turn away from an Iranian port, specialized Navy and Coast Guard teams will swoop down upon it and quickly take control of the vessel via fast boats or helicopters.

Mine sweepers:

Iran has already announced that it has forgotten where it placed the mines, meaning it would not sweep those explosives strewn across the waterway. So, the US Navy has sent mine-hunting ships and underwater Unmanned Underwater Vehicles to clear "safe lanes" for non-blocked traffic.

(US deploys destroyers in the Strait of Hormuz.)

Can the Pentagon implement a blockade?

It is extremely difficult to implement the blockade even by the world's most efficient navy. The Strait of Hormuz is only 21km wide and situated at the coast of Iran, so all the US deployments are within the striking range of the Iranian Navy and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Secondly, the IRGC has hundreds of small boats and thousands of navy commandos in the area, and they can carry out attacks very quickly and effectively. China is the biggest buyer of Iranian oil, and its vessels keep on crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Will the US gather the guts to stop or attack the Chinese vessels? Not really, experts believe.