Why did Sensex jump 1,600 points, with market adding Rs 6.9 lakh crore day after Trump's defeat?

Indian stock markets reacted to the defeat of Donald Trump's Republican Party in the US midterm elections in their own way. While the BSE Sensex jumped about 1,600 points, market capitalisation increased by about Rs 6.9 lakh crore on Thursday.

The defeat of Donald Trump's Republican Party in the US midterm elections has unexpectedly boosted the Indian stock market. As crude oil prices slipped in the international market, with expectations of an end to the US-Iran war, share prices soared. Consequently, the BSE Sensex jumped around 1,609.54 points or 2.08%, to reach 78,910.94. Similarly, NSE Nifty50 soared 417.45 points, or 1.74%, to touch 24,378.05. As the crude price dropped to $95 from $114 in just two days, the rally in the BSE added about Rs 6.9 lakh crore to market capitalisation. The renewed foreign investor buying and improving global sentiment also pushed the share prices up. The BSE was bullish from the beginning, and the Sensex recorded an increase of 1,510.81 points, or 1.95%, as it reached 78,812.21 within minutes. NSE Nifty 50 also climbed 423.20 points, or 1.77%, to 24,344.10 within minutes.

US midterm elections: Sensex today

It was a good day for the Indian markets. The rupee also gained and rose about 0.3% from its previous close to open at a two-week high of 94.35. The Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were equally positive; they bought shares worth ​Rs 72.84 billion or $769.65 million on Wednesday. It was one of the biggest single-day purchases by the FIIs since October 2025; they added $1.57 billion to November's net flow. Analysts believe that the market reacted to the victory of the Democrats because they saw a ray of hope in their policies. The Democrats favour tighter regulations on AI. This could propel foreign investors to look beyond this theme in the future and benefit markets like India.

Will Donald Trump intensify attacks?

Though the hope for the end of the Iran war and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz were the main triggers for the fall in crude oil, analysts have expressed serious concerns over the issue. They think that easing of prices may not necessarily translate into sustained low prices. Ironically, US President Donald Trump's weakened political position could complicate efforts to end the Iran war. Democrats-controlled Congress may restrict funding for the conflict. On the other hand, Trump may seek to demonstrate strength by ordering the Pentagon to intensify military operations against the Shiite regime.