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New Yalta After US Midterm? China plans Trump-Putin talks as Ukraine raises alarm over being left out

China is exploring the possibility of hosting a high-stakes meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen. Details here.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Nov 06, 2026, 07:20 PM IST

New Yalta After US Midterm? China plans Trump-Putin talks as Ukraine raises alarm over being left out
Xi Jinping with Donald Trump. (File Image)
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Will US President Donald Trump attend a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to be hosted by China's Xi Jinping? After being humbled in the 2026 US midterm elections, the Republican leader has been weakened, and he may be under tremendous pressure. The Russian leader may push for an end to the war with Ukraine, to suit his country, and that too in the absence of Kyiv. 

APEC summit in Shenzhen

Beijing has confirmed that it is trying to hold a tripartite meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen this month. It is not certain at present whether the meeting will take place and whether all three parties will agree to huddle on common ground. However, the attempt to hold the meeting underlines China's ambition of being seen as an indispensable partner in global politics and emerging geopolitics. Beijing wants to use this opportunity to make its presence felt in world diplomacy and assert itself. 

However, it is ironic that Xi Jinping would host the meeting after having said that all the stakeholders, including Ukraine and the European Union, should participate in any talks aimed at resolving the conflict. After visiting Beijing and meeting Xi Jinping, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said that he did not think that the US and Russia would discuss the Ukraine issue in Shenzhen. 

Trump-Putin-Xi meeting

Ukraine’s state news agency, Ukrinform, has reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also expressed his reservations about such a meeting. It quoted him saying, "I really don’t want this to be ‘Yalta 2, 3, 4’ when there is a redistribution of influence." Leaders of the US, the Soviet Union, and the UK met in the Ukrainian city of Yalta in 1945 and agreed upon a deal on China, though Beijing was not invited to the meeting. Now, China wants to do a similar thing; it is ready to provide Russia with a platform to reach a deal on Ukraine without the involvement of Ukraine. 

There is one more issue that may derail the meeting before it starts. Donald Trump has said that he would like the tripartite meeting to discuss denuclearisation. China is building nuclear weapons at a time when the last nuclear arms control deal between the US and Russia expired in February 2026. China, under Xi Jinping, has moved away from a policy of maintaining minimum nuclear deterrence. Instead, it wants to develop so many nuclear weapons that it can threaten its arch-rival into silence. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Beijing has only 620 nuclear weapons, compared to about 5,000 for the US and Russia each. Xi Jinping does not want to discuss the issue, at least not now. 

Analysts believe, despite these factors, China may host the meeting to get credit for ending the Russia-Ukraine war. Xi Jinping, an astute politician, may not let the opportunity slip. All eyes will be on Shenzhen. 

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