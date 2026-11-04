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US Midterm Elections: Trump loses both houses to Democrats; will he change tough India policy?

How may the US midterm elections impact India? Will the Democrats' takeover of both houses of US Congress force Donald Trump to soften his tough India policy?

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Nov 04, 2026, 02:27 PM IST

US Midterm Elections: Trump loses both houses to Democrats; will he change tough India policy?
US Capitol, Washington, (File image)
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By winning 53 seats in the Senate and 223 in the House of Representatives, the Democrats have won both houses of the US Congress in the recently concluded midterm elections. How might this impact international politics and geopolitical ground realities? How might this change US policies towards India? Will President Donald Trump strike a balance between his aggressive America First policy and US economic compulsions and adopt a pragmatic approach towards India? Will he become even more proactive in punishing competitive economies like India and China to appease his own MAGA electoral constituency? Secondly, how might the Democrats treat India? Will a Democrat-controlled US Congress view New Delhi more seriously and put pressure on it? 

Democrats control US Congress: BTA 

Analysts believe that as India becomes a more significant partner and Washington may need it more in the coming days, President Trump may take a balanced approach, and the Democrats may help him in taking the following steps: 

  1. The US may speed up the behind-the-scenes negotiations on the Bilateral Trade Agreement. With defeat in three of the five agriculturally rich states, California, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, and Texas, the Republicans have limited options. As the GOP has lost midterm elections in Michigan, Texas, Iowa, Kansas, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Ohio, Trump may have to accept the Democrats' demand to be soft on India. Consequently, the US Trade Representative and other negotiators may not push India hard on opening its farm sector. 
  2. As there is no fresh massive investment in the US while consumers are paying higher prices due to increased tariffs, the president may lower tariffs on all countries, including India. This may give Indian exporters relief, and their exports may go up. The US remains a consumer rather than a manufacturing economy, and increased tariffs have hit it hard. Exports from India plummeted after the tariff war began, and India was punished for buying oil from Russia. 
  3. Though days before the midterm elections, Trump waived the 100% tariffs imposed on India for buying Russian oil, an 18% tariff remains in place. This is higher than the negligible tariffs before he took office. The Trump administration wants New Delhi to open its farm sector so that US companies can sell agricultural products like cotton, wheat, corn, soybeans, canola oil, and dairy products. Indian government is under pressure from the farmers' lobby and refuses to sign the BTA. A Democrats-controlled House of Representatives can increase scrutiny of the Trump administration and question its decisions.

US midterm Elections 2026: Trade and tariffs

After getting a drubbing at the hustings, President Donald Trump may focus on taming inflation and reducing the cost of living for US citizens. Avoiding a fresh trade war, adopting a less bellicose approach and focusing on investment in the long term are the only ways he is expected to tread.  

  1. With the Democrats controlling both houses, the US Congress may debate immigration policy in detail and change it largely, keeping in mind that US firms do not end up paying more in human resources and input costs. Months before the midterm elections,  Donald Trump took steps aimed at restricting the influx of migrant workers. He put many conditions on visas, particularly on H1-B visas. The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) imposed a fee of $100,000 on H1 B visas, besides raising the lower salary limit for such visas. It is also considering imposing a fee on the Optional Practical Training Programme for students. Though US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that it is not targeted at India, the fact remains that Indians will be hit hardest because they are the biggest ethnic group working in the US IT sector. Now, the Democrats can ask to investigate the impacts of these restrictions on US companies. 
  2. However, the analysts also believe that India should also be prepared to deal with a more vocal Democrat-controlled Congress. The lawmakers may support India strategically while simultaneously asking uncomfortable questions about Russia, trade, and other sensitive issues. The trade war may end, the tariffs may come down, the farm sector's hand may not be twisted, but a more cautious and demanding Congress may work more professionally and put pressure on India. 
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