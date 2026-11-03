Will US midterm elections, scheduled for November 3, help India if Donald Trump's Republicans lose? How may a Democrats-controlled Senate help India in the Bilateral Trade Agreement talks and H1 B visas? Explained here.

The US will go to the midterm polls on November 3, 3036. How may it impact India? How may India treat the Donald Trump administration if the Republicans lose the elections? Will India take a tough stand in the remaining rounds of the Bilateral Trade Agreement talks? Will the US president soften his stance on H-1B visas and consider relief for visa seekers? Will Trump come under pressure if his party loses the midterm polls, or will he use his presidential decrees to drive his agenda during the remaining period of his second term?

US citizens will vote on November 3 to elect all 435 members of the House of Representatives and 35 members of the 100-seat Senate. Besides, elections for governors in 39 states, attorneys general in many states, and many offices in local bodies will also be held. The elections are being held at a time when inflation has soared due to increased tariffs on imported goods from almost all countries. On the other hand, the country has not witnessed massive investments or creation of jobs, contrary to what Donald Trump had promised before imposing the tariffs.

According to the US media, President Trump's popularity has nosedived, and Republicans apprehend political fallout from the trade war. How may it impact India, which has been at the receiving end of Trump's policies? The possible effects of the US midterm elections in 2026 on India may be summed up as follows:

India-US BTA Talks

Though Donald Trump waived the 100% tariffs imposed on India for buying Russian oil, an 18% tariff remains in place, much higher than the negligible tariffs before he took office. He also exerts pressure on India to open its farm sector so that US companies can sell agricultural products like cotton, wheat, corn, soybeans, canola oil, and dairy products. Indian government is under pressure from the farmers' lobby and refuses to sign the BTA. A Democrats-controlled House of Representatives can increase scrutiny of the Trump administration and question its decisions, giving relief to India.

H1 B visa

Raising the slogan of America First, Donald Trump tried to restrict the influx of migrant workers and put many conditions on visas, particularly on H1-B visas. In the recent decision, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has imposed a fee of $100,000 on H1 B visas, besides raising the lower limit of salary for such visas. It is also considering imposing a fee on the Optional Practical Training Programme for students. Though US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that it is not targeted at India, the fact remains that Indians will be hit hardest because they are the biggest ethnic group working in the US IT sector. If the Democrats control the House of Representatives, they can ask to investigate the impact of these restrictions on US companies, as they would have to pay higher salaries. This may give a reprieve to Indian professionals.

Energy Deals

President Donald Trump has been exerting pressure on India to buy more crude oil from the US so that the trade deficit may be narrowed. In his recent India visit, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio asked India to buy crude oil from Venezuela, where the Pentagon carried out a forced regime change and captured its president in a military operation. Analysts believe the high-Sulphur Venezuelan oil is not fit for Indian refineries. India imported 540,000 to 565,000 barrels per day of crude oil from the US in 2025. However, Washington wants India to buy more oil. If Republicans lose the majority in the House of Representatives, Trump may think twice before twisting India's arms.